YMCA promotes better health in the new year

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities has several tips to help community members renew their commitment to health and wellness in 2017.

While setting a new year’s resolution can be easy, sticking to it is often more challenging. A 2014 YMCA survey found that less than a quarter of respondents kept their resolutions. More than 71 percent stated that they tried, but fell short of their goals – and 40 percent confessed to giving up within weeks.

“‘Getting healthy’ is not a goal – it’s too broad,” YMCA Senior Director of Fitness Jennifer Menk said in a press release. “You don’t need a dramatic transformation to make a positive impact on your health. Trying to change too many habits at once can easily lead to frustration. Focus on setting multiple, manageable and measurable goals. For example, try adding 10 more minutes of activity per day, then increasing to 20. Make goals achievable so you can accomplish them even on a tough day.”

Below are some additional tips Y experts recommend to help 2017 new year’s resolutions stick.

1. Set realistic wellness goals.

Avoid putting pressure on yourself to make drastic lifestyle changes.

Make small and achievable changes to reach your ultimate goal.

2. Reframe to focus on positivity.

Be kind to yourself – change is a process. You may experience some missteps, but it is important to avoid getting discouraged by setbacks.

Don’t be afraid to mix things up if you find yourself bored or hit a plateau – try strength training or a group exercise class for a new challenge.

3. Pick the right environment.

Choose a fitness facility that focuses on a holistic approach to health. Before committing to a membership, take a tour to find the best fit for you. Your facility should not be just a gym, but a community that keeps you motivated.

Team up with a friend who has similar goals and work together to reach them. Set aside time to check in and catch up while working out.