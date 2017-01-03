Sheriff’s office to begin using body cameras

Several law enforcement agencies in the St. Croix Valley plan to begin using body-worn cameras for the first time next year, and they want the public’s input on the policies that govern use of the devices.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Bayport and Stillwater police departments are all scheduled to begin using body cameras next year. Oak Park Heights police began wearing them this year.

According to Cmdr. Andrew Ellickson, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been considering the purchase of body cameras for a few years.

“Since they started becoming readily available, they’ve interested the sheriff,” Ellickson said.

A couple of factors held the county back from the purchase, he said, including the lack of direction from the state on retaining and releasing recordings, as well as the desire to have an all-in-one technology solution that was more than a camera.

Last session, the Minnesota Legislature approved a bill governing body camera data. The county had the direction it needed and began researching options last summer.

“We evaluated a lot of different systems,” Ellickson said.

The county chose a software system from Visual Labs that turns a smartphone into a body camera, but the device also serves as a digital recorder, telephone and GPS unit, and has apps for scheduling, accessing county policies and more. The phone is military grade and sits in a rubberized, military-grade holder on the deputy’s chest.

“Basically, it’s everything the sheriff wanted, in one smartphone,” Ellickson said. “Once we found this, we knew that was the direction we wanted to go.”

With a deal from Verizon, the county received 135 cellphones free of charge and also received credit toward the monthly fee. As a result of the credit, the program will cost $108,000 in its first year of implementation, and $120,000 each year after that. However, the county will also save $60,000 a year because it will no longer need to give deputies a phone stipend, Ellickson said. So the net cost translates to $48,000 the first year and $60,000 in subsequent years.

The price tag includes the software needed to manage the phones and data. Video from the cameras will be stored in Microsoft Government Cloud, making it easier to share video with the courts and other law enforcement agencies as needed, Ellickson said. The Microsoft Government Cloud has received the approval of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as a secure file storage system.

Why departments want cameras

Many local departments recognize the national trend toward using body cameras and seem to accept the devices as useful tools, both for law enforcement and the public.

“(Body cameras are) an expectation with the community nowadays,” Ellickson said. “But it also has a lot to do with public trust.”

Cameras aren’t a “cure-all,” he said, but they can help.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t want body cameras on us,” Ellickson said. “We have highly trained people. We’re out there doing the right thing.”

He said it can also help improve training.

Forest Lake Chief of Public Safety Rick Peterson said that body cameras are part of law enforcement’s future, adding that he was “100 percent positive” that Forest Lake Police officers will be wearing the devices in the not-too-distant future. Nationally, there has been a push-and-pull debate about the use of body cameras, with proponents arguing that it increases accountability while skeptics wonder if it will make officers overly cautious in doing their jobs. Peterson thinks the latter concern will fade away as more departments get body cameras, comparing their implementation to when the Forest Lake department began using in-car cameras. At first, he said, some officers were concerned about the cameras, fearing that the footage of traffic stops carried too much of a “Big Brother” feeling while they were on the job. Soon, however, they realized that the cameras helped portray an accurate record – including incidents where the footage contradicted complaints made by drivers after they’d been subject to a traffic stop.

“Many, many times, the video showed a different scenario where the officer was very cordial, there was no profanity, (and) it was a good traffic stop where there was no policy violation or anything like that,” he said. “Officers quickly learned that the in-car videos were there to actually help them, and I would think that would be the same thing with body-worn cameras.”

Peterson said Forest Lake and several other police departments that contract for information technology services with the city of Roseville will be testing some body cameras next year. It’s important to Forest Lake that the video can be captured in a format consistent with the footage from the in-car cameras.

He added that the department doesn’t have any money budgeted for camera cost currently but noted that body cameras come with significant costs not necessarily considered by the public. The costs for the cameras themselves are often dwarfed, he said, by the data costs of storing all of the footage, as well as staff time for managing the videos.

Developing policies

Under the state law passed by the Legislature this year, all departments using body cameras must post a written policy governing their use and give the public a chance to comment before the policy is implemented.

Bayport and the sheriff’s office have both drafted policies and are seeking input from the public this month. Stillwater has yet to develop its policy but expects to do so in the near future.

The Bayport and county policies are relatively similar to each other. Officers will have some discretion on whether to record incidental contact with the public, but they will be expected to record all contacts when there may be data of evidentiary value.

The county’s policy calls for data to be retained at least 180 days, double the state requirement.

One point that has recently become controversial in cities such as St. Paul is whether officers should be allowed to review footage of an incident before writing a report. Some say allowing officers to view footage could taint the report, because the report may no longer reflect only what the officer knew at the time of an incident. Some also say it could allow officers to tailor their report to fit the video.

Both the Bayport and Washington County policies would allow officers to view the footage prior to writing a report. The Bayport policy treats “critical incidents” a little differently, however. If an outside agency would be assisting in investigating such an incident, a Bayport officer would likely be allowed to watch the footage after being interviewed.

Since Forest Lake is still in the very early stages of looking at body cameras, Peterson said, no concrete policies are in play. Before the cameras were instituted department-wide, he added, the city and department would need to decide when the cameras would be turned on, where they would be located on an officer’s body, how long to hold the footage, and a variety of other logistical decisions – similar to policies already in place for the department’s squad car camera footage.

The public may comment on the body cameras during the open forum at the 9 a.m. Washington County Board meeting Jan. 9.