Warner Nature Center January/February Events

Join a Warner naturalist for these fun events for all ages! Wear casual clothing appropriate for the weather and hands-on activities.

Pre-registration is required for all of our programs (except Fall Color Blast and Maple Syrup Open House). Cancellations must be made at least three days prior to an event for a full refund. To register, please call (651) 433-2427, ext. 10.

Snowshoe hike

2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21

Explore winter at Warner through the ancient art of snowshoeing. Learn basic snowshoeing techniques and hike through Warner’s woods. Snowshoes provided. *Program will be cancelled if there are not sufficient snow levels. (Ages 6+) $7 WNC Friends/Science Museum members; $10 nonmembers

Family snow fun

10 a.m. to noon Feb. 4

Bring your little one for fun in the snow at Warner! Geared towards families with young children, we will do a craft, try out snowshoeing, and end with a campfire. (Suggested ages 2-8) $5 WNC Friends/Science Museum members; $7 nonmembers.

Kicksledding and cocoa

2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4

Join us for a fun afternoon of using our Norwegian “sparks” or kicksleds! Ridden with the same kicking and gliding motion as skiing, kicksleds provide a fun outdoor experience during the winter. After participants try out the kicksleds, they will warm up by the fireplace with a hot cup of cocoa. (All ages) $7 WNC Friends/Science Museum members; $10 nonmembers

Owl and snowshow hike

6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10

Join us for an exciting evening exploring the woods of Warner under the full moon. Meet resident barred and Eastern screech owls before heading out on a snowshoe night hike (conditions permitting) calling to the owls of Warner’s woods. Please note: Participants will hike if snow levels are too low for snowshoeing. (Ages 3+) $7 WNC Friends/Science Museum members; $10 nonmembers

Dog-sledding at Warner

1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 11

Warner Nature Center is partnering with the Samoyed Association of Minneapolis/St. Paul (S.A.M.S.) for a unique opportunity to spend time with beautiful furry Samoyed dogs. The day will begin with a short program inside the Trailside Museum followed by a meet and greet with the dogs and a dogsledding experience (conditions permitting) for small children (40 lbs or less). This is a free program (donations will be accepted for S.A.M.S.) but you must register by phone. Limited availability. (All Ages)

Morning snowshoe hike

9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 8

15375 Norell Ave. N

Marine on St. Croix, MN 55047

(651) 433-2427 ext. 10 (phone)

(651) 433-2430 (fax)

[email protected]