Fairview and YMCA Forest Lake offer 12-week wellness program

Fairview Health Services and the YMCA Forest Lake are collaborating to offer a 12-week wellness program for YMCA members beginning Feb. 1.

The program, called Well Together, takes a holistic approach to improving health and well-being. It includes a whole health assessment with a Fairview doctor, nutritional consultations, healthy eating group sessions, mind-body medicine group sessions, health coaching and doctor check-ins, wellness consultations, fitness assessments, and more.

Fairview doctors, nurses and dieticians, along with YMCA fitness professionals and wellness experts, will work closely with program participants to create a customized approach to improving health that meets participants’ unique needs. The cost for YMCA members is $139 per person (a $700 value).

“Fairview is pleased to work within the Forest Lake community to offer this program designed to improve health and wellness beyond the traditional walls of our hospitals and clinics,” Fairview Manager of Community Health Kathy Bystrom said in a press release. “Well Together provides YMCA members with a great way to start the New Year focused on a healthy lifestyle.”

“We are excited to offer this comprehensive health and wellness program to Y members,” YMCA Executive Director Sharna Braucks said in a press release. “It is central to our mission of supporting healthy living and offering opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive.”

Well Together information sessions at the YMCA Forest Lake, 19845 Forest Blvd. N. will be held in Community Room 1 from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 top 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 31

To register for the Well Together program, visit member services at the YMCA Forest Lake.

Contact Kirk Erickson, YMCA program manager, at 651-747-0805 or Kathy Bystrom, Fairview manager of community health, at 651-257-8439 with any questions.