Forest Lake Events for January 5, 2017

Volunteer open house

Fairview Lakes Medical Center Wyoming will host a volunteer open house in conference room B from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Guests will learn how to help raise funds, organize and lead events, serve others, make new friends, and have fun, all while giving back to the community.

Career success for students

The Lakes Area Youth Service Bureau will offer a program for students that will provide tools and skills required to earn and keep a job in high-growth career industries. Youth in grades 8 to 12 can attend the free class on Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Students must be able to attend all sessions. Visit goo.gl/okcRxT for a registration form.