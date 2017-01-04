Open Forum for Jan. 5, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to [email protected] Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated.

History vs. economy

At 9 a.m., Jan. 24, before the Washington County commissioners is the issue of changing the long standing historical name of a small lake in the city of Forest Lake from Halfbreed Lake to Sylvan Lake.

Go back into Elsie Vogel’s “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Two tribes were in this area; her first paragraph states, “Many tales of Forest Lake’s early settlers recall how they and the American Indian tribes of this area had to learn to live together.” The concern from the article in the Minneapolis Star Tribune seems to be of history vs. economic value. Truthfully taught, history is what it was. Our family history, our community and nation’s history is our foundation! Are we to lose history for economic gain?

Florence Daninger

Forest Lake

Standing for values

In “Freedom of Speech” (Open Forum, Dec. 29), Vanna McNeilly claimed that students and alumni strongly criticizing teacher Kelly Wing for his many derogatory comments against gays and lesbians and his active work to prevent a GLBT alliance are part of a “war over Christian morals.” No, they are young people with the courage and values to stand up against bigotry and hate, and if shaming homosexuals and others counts as “Christian morals,” then you can believe whatever you like, but hopefully the younger generations will continue to grow beyond such hurtful nonsense.

She also claims that “No matter where someone works, their freedom of speech does not take heed of your feelings.” That is patently false, as the constitutional right to free speech can and should be be curbed in the case of a captive audience, in this case students (learn more at writ.news.findlaw.com/dorf/20060426.html).

Lastly, the irony of Ms. McNeilly complaining about “overused, generic terms” immediately followed by “This war on Christian morals” was delicious.

Martin Steitz

Forest Lake

No right to protection

Kelly Wing is an excellent educator and a positive role model for his FLHS students.

As a private citizen, Mr. Wing has constitutionally protected rights to post his beliefs outside of the classroom setting. If students don’t like what Mr. Wing has written on his Facebook account, they shouldn’t read his account and shouldn’t expect some government entity to shelter them from differing opinions.

A policy of inclusion must include the views of all FLHS students, whether they support, oppose, or are indifferent to the LGBTQ agenda. As a math teacher for 28 years in a public school system, I have personally witnessed the intolerance of political correctness and how progressives label people with an opposing viewpoint as homophobes, racists, sexists, misogynists, and many other “ists.” Teachers are quite capable of having beliefs diametrically opposed to their students while still treating students equally, regardless of students’ sexual orientation, race, religion, or gender.

There are hate crimes in this country, but the US Supreme Court has been quite clear in not defining “hate speech” due to the obvious fact that what is offensive to some is not offensive to others. Students need to learn that they don’t have the right to not be offended by the speech of other people.

Finally, if Mr. Wing is suspended or dismissed based on expressing his personal beliefs on Facebook, I would strongly suggest he contact the ACLU and obtain a lawyer to defend his constitutionally protected First Amendment rights.

Jason Schuldt

Forest Lake