Winnick Supply seeks screening alternatives

Photo by Ryan Howard

In 2008, Forest Lake approved a conditional use permit for Winnick Supply that included a requirement that 45 spruce trees be planted around the edges of the property. Most of those trees have since died.

After a three-hour meeting attended by about 40 people, the Forest Lake Planning Commission voted Dec. 28 to table a conditional use permit amendment request from Winnick Supply regarding the placement of tree screening around the business.

A longtime presence in Forest Lake, the business, formerly called H. Winnick and Company, moved to its current site around 1940 – a planning commission memo and current owner Ben Winnick gave different years for the move date, but they were within a few years of each other. When the business, now a wholesale supply company, first moved to the southeast intersection of what is now known as U.S. Highway 61 and 11th Avenue, the area it occupied was not the bustling business corridor it is now.

“We’ve been there a lot longer than the city has,” said Winnick, who is now also the city’s mayor-elect. “The city grew around us.”

In 2005, the city discussed with Winnick Supply (Winnick was not on the council then) the possibility of moving the business, but the plans fell through over cost concerns. In 2008, as part of a building expansion, the business was granted a conditional use permit (due to the business’s age, there are a number of legal nonconforming to zoning uses on the site).

The permit included the requirement that the business plant 45 Black Hills spruce trees at 20-foot intervals around the north, east and west sides of the property to provide for a modicum of screening, as the business displays large amounts of metal and other supply material outside of its building. The business’ scrap metal operation, defined by city code as a junk yard and another legally nonconforming use, was not screened under this plan, but it was in one of the least visible areas of the business prior to the construction of the pedestrian walkway to Winnick Supply’s east.

Winnick planted the trees, but most of them have died; a memo from Zoning Administrator Donovan Hart said that about eight of the trees are left. In addition to the trees dying off, his memo stated, the surviving trees did not grow as robustly as they might have otherwise due to soil conditions, many of the trees will likely be removed anyway in a few years if the county completes a planned road project on 11th Avenue, and the property’s low elevation also makes screening harder, as people could still see into the yard over the treetops.

Complaints about the appearance of Winnick’s business ramped up during his mayoral campaign, and since the city typically polices permit violations when there are public complaints about them, the item was added to the Planning Commission’s agenda because several residents had filed complaints with the city that the business was not following the plans for screening as laid out in the 2008 permit. A couple of anonymous complaints included in the Dec. 28 agenda packet claimed that the unsightly scrap metal and parts around Winnick Supply put a damper on community pride, especially since the building is located just north of the Forest Lake City Center. One complaint urged the city to take action, arguing that a simple acceptance of Winnick’s request to remove the screening requirement “has every appearance of cronyism.” However, during the meeting, Hart urged residents to limit their comments to the screening and landscaping issue, not to thoughts on the motivations of the request or other site issues.

“There’s many things we can say, much passion we have about this, (but that) isn’t really about what this (conditional use permit) amendment is,” he said.

Hart and City Administrator Aaron Parrish also noted that, contrary to the occasional town rumor, the business is permitted and in compliance with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requirements for stormwater runoff. Winnick reiterated that and stated that the Rice Creek Watershed District has also been satisfied by the land.

Though Hart asked that discussion be limited to the substance of the permit request, that didn’t stop some people from sharing their thoughts on the current state of the city’s political affairs or on the spirit in which the original landscaping requirements were upheld. Before the public comments could begin, Winnick said that the complaints about his business were part of a “political witch hunt” and discussed his compliance with the MPCA and the Rice Creek Watershed District, contrary to what he said were “lies” being spread about him online by ideological opponents.

“There’s a few sore losers out there, and I need to set the record straight,” he said. “I’ve been accused of some terrible things.”

Regarding the trees, Winnick said that he’d tried to replant some of the trees but that they’d died due to a variety of factors, including too much salt in the area laid down in an attempt to deice the surrounding roadway. He added that he remained open to alternatives to replanting the spruces provided that they didn’t involve building a solid wall or installing screening that would completely hide his products from view.

“It’s vital to my business to be visible,” he said.

The speakers who followed him took a variety of positions. Current Councilman Ed Eigner and outgoing Mayor Stev Stegner both spoke on behalf of either removing the screening requirement or finding an acceptable compromise, with Stegner saying that forcing Winnick to replant the same trees again and again was akin to “beating your head against the wall.” Similarly, former Councilman Dick Tschida, who owns the office building to the north of Winnick Supply, said that the Planning Commission needed to be sensitive to the needs of Winnick’s business.

“He’s working within a framework of a business and he’s willing to do what’s necessary to make most of the community (find) his property acceptable,” he said.

Others, like former mayoral candidate Mark Finnemann, expressed hope that alternative engineering solutions like limited opaque fencing or moving the trees closer to the business’s yard might help screen the business more effectively. Some expressed doubt about Winnick’s commitment to keeping the trees growing and healthy.

“With TLC, any tree could grow there,” former Councilman Jim DuFour said. “I have cactus growing in my yard in Minnesota.”

Planning commissioners had mixed opinions on the request, with most expressing that they didn’t want to simply make Winnick replant doomed trees, while adding that they felt some limited screening of the property was important. Commissioner Dennis Batty expressed frustration at the presentation of the issue as simply whether or not trees will grow around the property, as he didn’t believe that was the point of the original permit.

“(Residents) wouldn’t give a rat’s behind about pine trees and whether or not they grow,” he said. “They’re concerned about screening.”

Commissioner Eric Langness said the commission must come up with a solution other than simply requiring that the same trees be planted again. By rejecting his request outright, he said, “all we’re in effect we’re doing is saying that Ben Winnick must plant this specific type of tree in these specific places in these placements. … It’s not a long-term solution for the business. It’s not a good use of city staff time.”

Some commissioner suggestions included semi-opaque vinyl netting, fencing in some areas that would obscure the less attractive items in the business yard, and different species of tree planting. After Winnick said he would be open to alternative solutions, the commission voted to table the topic and create a four-person subcommittee to work with Winnick on a mutually agreeable outcome.

One outcome briefly floated by commission members probably won’t fly, however: a subsidy to help the business purchase additional screening.

“I know the new mayor, and I don’t think he’s going to go for the city paying for anything over there,” Winnick joked.