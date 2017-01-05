Barbara A. Friedhoff, age 69, of Forest Lake, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2017, with her family by her side.
Barbara was a proud business owner of White Diamond Tours.
Preceded in death by parents, Werner and Ann Johnson.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bart; daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Mark, Kari Brenes; granddaughter, Mariya Brenes; great-granddaughter, Mya Burton; siblings, Jeanne (Brian) Streeter, Dale Johnson, Russell Johnson; and many friends.
A gathering to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held 2-6 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017 at American Legion #225, 355 West Broadway Ave., Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
