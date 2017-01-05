City – City of Forest Lake

Summary Budget Statement

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Forest Lake to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statutes Section 471.6965. This budget is not complete: the complete budget may be examined at the Forest Lake City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, MN. The City Council adopted this budget on December 5, 2016.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 5, 2017

