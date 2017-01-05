Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 29, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,992.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Rose A Nambozo, an unmarried woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fremont Investment & Loan, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: December 20, 2004 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3487529

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: September 01, 2010

Recorded: December 20, 2010

Document Number: 3822830

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Fremont Home Loan Trust 2005-A, Mortgage-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-A

Dated: March 22, 2012

Recorded: April 17, 2012 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3884157

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1001944-5000123766-9

Lender or Broker: Fremont Investment & Loan

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 11005 A Oak Grove Cr, Woodbury, MN 55129

Tax Parcel ID Number:

23.028.21.44.0184

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit No. 10301, Common Interest Community 216, a Condominium, Baileys Arbor Townhomes, 8th Supplemental, Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $131,532.17

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 17, 2017, or the next business day if August 17, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 22, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Fremont Home Loan Trust 2005-A, Mortgage-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-A

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 007291F02

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 2017

637824