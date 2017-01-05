Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

15-099215

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

March 3, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $747,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Rebecca Marie Huston-Och and Thomas Matthew Och, wife and husband

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1003581-2222000162-0

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Central Bank

SERVICER:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:

Filed May 23, 2005, Washington County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number 1156975

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S Bank National Association, as Trustee, for the Benefit of Harborview 2005-2 Trust Fund

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE 1/4 – NE 1/4) of Section 4, Township 31 North, Range 20 West, Washington County, Minnesota; EXCEPT the West 330.00 feet of said Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE 1/4 – NE 1/4) and EXCEPT the North 726.00 feet of the East 600.00 feet of the West 930.00 feet of said Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE 1/4 – NE 1/4)

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

13269 177th St N, Marine on St Croix, MN 55047

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

04.031.20.14.0003 COT# 57984

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$886,310.53

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 27, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE:

Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2018, or the next business day if February 27, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 29, 2016

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-2, MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-2

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 5, 12, 19, 26,

February 2, 9, 2017

638789