Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Conditional Use Permit

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the City of Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota to consider a conditional use permit request for a senior housing planned unit development (PUD) in the C/R Community Retail. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.

Property Owners:

MV, PL & JRH Preiner

Applicant:

Woodlund Development

Property Location: 54.66 acres North of 147th Ave NE between Zurich Street and West Freeway Drive, Columbus, Minnesota

PIN #25-32-22-22-0004 &

PIN #25-32-22-21-0001

Legal Description: THAT PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER AND THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, ALL IN SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 32, RANGE 22, ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST, ASSUMED BEARING ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 505.52 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LAND TO BE DESCRIBED; THENCE SOUTH 25 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 17 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 68.29 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY AND SOUTHEASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 723.76 FEET ALONG A TANGENTIAL CURVE CONCAVE TO THE EAST, HAVING A RADIUS OF 450.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 92 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 09 SECONDS; THENCE SOUTH 66 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST, TANGENT TO THE LAST DESCRIBED CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 684.25 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID EAST LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 110.63 FEET; THENCE NORTH 17 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 268.88 FEET; THENCE NORTH 17 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 261.77 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH SAID EAST LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 47 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 116.61 FEET; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 38 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 176.92 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 173.96 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER AND SAID NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1079.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA

AND

THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25 TOWNSHIP 32 RANGE 22, ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: /s/ Elizabeth Mursko

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 5, 2017

