Notice of Public Hearings – LINWOOD TOWNSHIP

Public Notice
Public Hearing
January 17, 2017
7:00 p.m.
Application 2017 – 01
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning and Zoning Commission of Linwood Township will hold a public hearing to consider and give recommendation to the Town Board on application 2017-01 from Jason R. Wilkie at 23793 Nebula St. NE, Linwood, MN 55079 requesting Township approval and a Variance from sidewall height and building size, to build a new accessory building.
PID number 29-34-22-33-0004
Michael J. Jungbauer
Zoning Administrator
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
January 5, 2017
638002