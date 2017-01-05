Notice of Public Hearings – LINWOOD TOWNSHIP

Public Notice

Public Hearing

January 17, 2017

7:00 p.m.

Application 2017 – 01

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning and Zoning Commission of Linwood Township will hold a public hearing to consider and give recommendation to the Town Board on application 2017-01 from Jason R. Wilkie at 23793 Nebula St. NE, Linwood, MN 55079 requesting Township approval and a Variance from sidewall height and building size, to build a new accessory building.

PID number 29-34-22-33-0004

Michael J. Jungbauer

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 5, 2017

638002