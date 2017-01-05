Regional Happenings for January 5, 2017

WYOMING

Winter storytime

The Wyoming Area Library’s winter preschool storytime is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 3 through March 7. Siblings are welcome to this educational event presented by branch librarian Erica Myhre. For more information about this and other programs, drop by the Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library at 26855 Forest Blvd., call 651-462-9001, or visit http://ecrlib.org.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

WYOMING

Mindulfness talk

Sue Flannigan CNP, MPH, will give some ideas on how to develop a more resilient and productive life and examine the science behind mindfulness practices that promote health and emotional wellbeing. The talk will be held at the Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming in Classroom B on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

WYOMING

Art show

The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community will present the third annual That’s What Eye Saw art exhibit, featuring photographs by members of the community. Opening Jan. 19 at the Hallberg Center for the Arts, this show will feature stunning photography by photographers from Minneapolis, Princeton, Rush City, Taylors Falls and White Bear Lake.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. March 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. April 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. June 2 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. July 7 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.