Transition smooth for junior high sports

In April 2016, the Forest Lake Area School Board voted to cease funding its independent junior high athletics to save money in the general fund, a decision that was met with many questions in the community – why are they doing this? Will my children have a team to play on? If so, how much will it cost? Who will be in charge?

In the aftermath of the board’s decision, a few different groups began the process of planning and organizing the teams that were now to fall on their remits. The Forest Lake Area Athletic Association took over volleyball and football. Wrestling was merged with the high school program and reorganized as a grade seven to 12 team. Forest Lake Community Education became responsible for basketball, soccer and track.

Sports already considered grades seven to 12 activities, such as tennis and cross-country, were not affected.

“Once the decision was approved, there were conversations with Community Ed, FLAAA, and the superintendent,” Community Education athletics coordinator Stephanie Groff said. “We wanted to take care of things quickly so we could have a transition plan in place. We wanted to do what was best for the students and (find which organization) was the best fit for each sport and who should oversee them.”

Previously, Groff had been in charge of elementary school activities. The board’s vote meant a major increase in her workload.

“It added additional job duties, but I was more than willing to take them on so we could ensure that kids had opportunities in the district,” Groff said.

Corey McKinnon took over the position of director of Community Education on July 1, in the middle of the reorganizing process.

“When the board made their decision to drop the junior high activities, it was with the understanding that these pieces would be picked up,” McKinnon said. “The whole goal was that the kids still have their opportunities; it just may operate under a different banner. There may be a different funding stream.”

The biggest goal for the various organizations was to provide a consistency of experience for the players, so that despite all the churnings and reorganization occurring on the administrative level, the athletes would not notice a difference. Competition schedules were largely kept as they were in years past, and coaches were retained wherever possible.

“The first and foremost thing was to make this transition as seamless as possible, so that it’s almost unbeknownst to the participants.” McKinnon said. “If their experience was as unchanged as possible, that was a win for all of us. One and a half seasons into this, we’ve been able to accomplish that goal.”

Forest Lake Area High School activities director Aaron Forsythe noted that many school districts have their junior high teams run through Community Ed or similar organizations, including South Washington Schools (junior high schools leading to Woodbury, East Ridge and Park high schools).

“This is a growing trend in education,” Forsythe said. “Forest Lake is just now catching up with it.”

Many parents and fans may not have been aware that some of the teams that Forest Lake played in the past were run in this way.

“From the families that have approached me on the subject, my feedback has been that their child didn’t even notice a difference,” McKinnon said.

One of the more pressing questions that parents had in the spring was about the cost, and the reorganization has entailed a fee increase. In 2015-16, the school-run teams charged a fee of $140 per sport; the Community Ed teams charge $175, and prices are increased to similar levels for the FLAAA sports.

“We did have to look at the budget because there would no longer be school district funding,” Groff said.

Despite the rise in cost, McKinnon stressed that no opportunities have been lost for junior high athletes who have remained in the sports.

“They’re wearing the same uniforms. They go to practice after school, they get on a bus and go to a game with the same or very similar competition as before,” he said.

Of the teams that have completed their seasons so far, there have been some notable successes. The junior high wrestling team recently won the Metro East Conference championship over 14 schools from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The eighth-grade volleyball team placed first in their fall league, while the seventh-grade team finished second.

In their new role as overseers of junior high sports, Community Ed also hopes to be able to provide a seamless transition for students as they move on to Forest Lake Area High School and shift back into the remit of the school district.

“One of the things that the MSHSL emphasizes is ‘Why We Play,’ looking at the beauty of competition and how it molds itself into the bigger reasons and purposes for why kids sign up for activities,” McKinnon said. “To have fun, to be with their friends, to learn life skills – all of those positive things that the whole experience brings. Those are things we want to continue to impart even in our Community Ed-based program so that it has as much of a school-based feel as possible.”

“Within a few years, I don’t think anyone will think twice about where to go or who’s running the program,” Groff said.

Besides the sports already mentioned, junior high teams in football, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and girls basketball have already completed their first seasons under the new organization scheme. Boys basketball starts up with the new year. Baseball, softball, and track teams are expected to compete in the spring.