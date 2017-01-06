After discussion, Columbus approves budget

Paul Rignell

Columbus Reporter

Columbus City Council members have approved increases of 1.2 percent for the city’s general budget and levy in 2017, but their decisions did not come without debate at a meeting Dec. 14.

Though he voted with the full council for a higher levy, Councilman Jeff Duraine did not support the proposed total budget.

For starters, he pointed to another vote from earlier that evening when council members agreed to renew a contract for the city’s park maintenance and mowing work with a private lawn care company based in Lindstrom. The Columbus budget includes $12,900 for that service in 2017, and Duraine said the city likely could save some money in future years by directing its regular public works staff to take on those duties.

Duraine said he was also not in favor of budgeting more than $360,000 toward road paving and blacktop maintenance for the second consecutive year. A majority of council members have supported that decision in effort to build reserves for future road projects.

Councilman Bill Krebs noted that in the neighboring city of Wyoming, officials have recently bonded to finance road improvements. Krebs said he believes Columbus is following a better strategy by building reserves rather than needing to consider a huge jump for road work budgeting in a future year.

Duraine made a motion to cut 10 percent, or $36,048, from next year’s budget for blacktop work.

Mayor Dave Povolny and others on the council did not support that motion. Povolny said he would be uncomfortable with cutting 10 percent from those plans on the spot.

The mayor said it could be more reasonable to ask the Public Works Department to trim all of its budgets by a combined 10 percent when heading into 2018. Public Works Superintendent Jim Windingstad, who was among the staff present to hear the council’s discussion, agreed that could be possible.

The total general budget is increasing from approximately $2.52 million this year to $2.55 million in 2017. Most of those projections will be covered by the general city tax levy, which is increasing by about $27,000 up to $2.23 million for next year.

Columbus landowners were sent information about the city impacts on their individual property taxes through proposed tax statements that come from Anoka County. No one else from the public stepped forward Dec. 14 to challenge or comment on the city budgets and levy, however.