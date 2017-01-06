Toastmasters Club earns prestigious award



Forest Lake Toastmasters Club is the recipient of the President’s Distinguished Club Award, an honor indicating the club provides a higher quality club experience. To achieve the award, the club accomplished goals that ensure it offers a supportive environment and enhances the enjoyment of members.

“We have a great group that meets weekly to improve communication and leadership skills,” club president Charlie Kundinger said in a press release. “I’ve observed real growth in our members. They become more confident and have improved their personal and professional lives by participating in this club. New members are welcome. Stop by to observe a meeting and learn more about Toastmasters.”

The club meets on Thursdays from 12 to 1 p.m. at Forest Lake City Center, 1408 Lake Street South, second floor. For more information, visit forestlakemn.toastmastersclubs.org.