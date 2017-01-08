Forest Lake man dies after snowmobile crash

The son of a Forest Lake snowmobile legend died Jan. 6 after an accident suffered while preparing for a snowmobile race.

According to media and organizer reports, Hunter Houle, 18, of Forest Lake, was involved in a crash on Pine Lake, near Gonvick. He was reportedly unconscious when found by others nearby, and he was taken by air to be hospitalized in the Twin Cities but could not be revived. Houle was on Pine Lake for a series of races that took place that weekend, organized by United States X-Country Snowmobile Racing. On the Facebook page for the USXC, the organization dedicated the weekend’s events to Houle.

More circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known and will be reported when they become available.

Houle is the son of Steve and Charlene Houle. In the 1980s and 1990s, Steve Houle was a highly successful snowmobile racer, winning several championships in multiple racing organizations. He was inducted into the Snowmobile Hall of Fame in St. Germain, Wisconsin, last year.

Hunter Houle’s funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Forest Lake (9300 Scandia Trail). Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.