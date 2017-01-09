Hunter Charles Houle, age 18, of Forest Lake, died on January 6, 2017 as a result of injuries sustained while testing for the upcoming snowmobile race.

Preceded in death by uncle, Larry Houle; grandfather, Charlie Lofton; great-grandparents, Andrew and Delores Marier, Prosper and Helen Houle, Robert and Irene Snow and great-great-grandmother, Elsie Olson.

Hunter is survived by his parents, Steve and Charlene; siblings, Lucas, Jeremy (Haylee), Larry (Maggie), Jennifer (Nick) Peterson; nieces and nephews, Hudson, Hayden, Rilynn, Brody, Colten, Lyric, Harleigh, Liam; grandparents, Cindy Lofton and Ken Omundson, Gary and Luana Houle; girlfriend, Amber Cron; aunts and uncles, Chad (Patti) Lofton, Mary (Mark) Brown, Mike (Lori) Houle, Laurie (Vern) Wicklander, Connie (Chris) Weinman, Chris (Rick) Robinson, Andy Houle, Mike and Jessica Omundson; several cousins, great aunts and uncles and many friends. Hunter will be missed by all those whose lives he touched with his quick wit and personality.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at Hosanna Lutheran Church.

