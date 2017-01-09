‘Stock’ing stuffer

Submitted photo

Members of the Minnesota State Academy senior investments class include, from left to right, teacher Steven Fuerst, John Fechter IV, Sehuam Bakari and Dawson Moder.

To credit one student as star quarterback, captain of the basketball team and active member of the student body government is impressive in its own right, but senior John Fechter can add one more feather to his cap as he is now known as a stock market savant.

Fechter, a Forest Lake resident attending the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault, recently placed fifth out of 584 in a statewide stock market competition sponsored by Wells Fargo.

The competition followed Minnesota high school students for 14 weeks with the premise that if they had $100,000, what would they do? The game mirrored real-world situations, and students were required to use their skills in math, English, economics, and social studies with the hope that they would develop positive money habits and prepare for the future.

“I had seen and read about the stock market before taking Mr. (Steven) Fuerst’s (senior investments) class, but didn’t really understand how it worked,” Fechter said. “I definitely didn’t know the ins and outs of trading before joining this simulation.”

Fechter began with a safe investing strategy of buying low and selling high, but eventually he learned how to diversify his tactics as he began paying attention to current events and researching how certain companies reacted.

“I tried to follow the news and invest in companies that I liked and used,” he said. “One company I invested in, WINS Financial Holdings, grew 29 percent over the course of 14 weeks. The stock market can be unpredictable – sometimes the stocks go up and sometimes they go down – it helped researching and learning about the companies. I enjoyed reading the news, learning about new products and seeing how companies were doing on a global scale.”

Although he felt as though he was getting a grasp on how to handle his stock market investments, Fechter never really thought much about his place in comparison to the others who were participating in the mock investing game.

“I was very much surprised at how well I finished,” he said. “At the halfway mark in the competition, I was placed at the bottom of the pack. Most of the companies I had invested in weren’t doing well, and I thought I wouldn’t be able to recover.”

Fechter took to heart some advice from his investment adviser and it worked top get him back on track.

“My teacher, Mr. Fuerst, told me not to give up and that there are always highs and lows and I would be able to bounce back and recover,” he said. “I traded some of my stocks and redirected my focus, and it paid off.”

Although placing fifth out of 584 might seem to be a sign of stock market prowess, Fechter is a little uneasy about investing his own personal money just yet.

“It is easy working with $100,000 that isn’t my own money, he said. “However, now that I have learned about the stock market and seen how it works, I could see myself investing some.”

Fuerst and Fechter have been invited to a Wells Fargo awards banquet Jan. 13, where Fechter will be commended for his efforts.