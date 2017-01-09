Wargo snow day

Come play in the snow for free as the Anoka County Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with the cities of Lino Lakes and Blaine parks and recreation departments, will offer the 17th annual Snow Day Event at the Wargo Nature Center. Participants of all ages will have a chance to partake in a variety of activities on Jan. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m., including snowshoeing, ice fishing, kick-sledding, cross-country skiing, winter crafts, live animal presentations, and more. This is a free event that is open to the public. For more information, call the Wargo Nature Center at 651-429-8007.