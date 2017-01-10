Past farmland owners faced hardship

Submitted photo

Mid-1800s banker Truman Smith was one of the former owners of the land now known as the Daninger farm.

When the Forest Lake Times reported on the long history of land ownership of the Pat and Sharlene Daninger farm (in the Nov. 25 story “Legacy of the Land”), little was known about two of the early land owners.

That mystery now has more clarity, thanks to new research by friends and family of the Daningers. It was uncertain this fall if bankers were involved in the ownership, but that fact has now been confirmed.

Two of the early owners, Truman M. Smith and Sanford McBrayer, were bankers who faced their share of hardship and, in the case of one, a tragic ending.

The Daninger property lies east of U.S. Highway 61 and north of 190th Street and has ownership roots that trace to bounty land claims for James Whedon, of New York. He served with federal forces in the War of 1812 and exercised an option to acquire title to the 160-acre frontier parcel in Minnesota that today is in Forest Lake.

As was the case with many land bounty claims on the 1800s, it is likely that Whedon never saw the property. Whedon died in 1846, and in 1859 his heirs sold the property.

Enter the bankers.

Smith became the first owner. More historical records uncovered by Daninger researchers confirm Smith was a banker in St. Paul. He held title to the land for only one year. In the fall of 1860, the property was transferred to Sanford McBrayer, a banker from Kentucky.

Both Smith and McBrayer lived interesting lives, new research has uncovered.

Smith, a native of Vermont, was a prominent St. Paul banker and land owner, but he met financial ruin during the financial panic of 1857. He maintained resources to gain ownership of the Forest Lake land in 1859 and turned to garden farming to make a living. At one time, he owned land on the East Side of St. Paul near today’s neighborhoods of Dayton’s Bluff, Mounds Park and Battle Creek.

He became president of the Minnesota Grange and president of the Minnesota State Horticulture Society. Smith moved to San Diego in 1888 but later returned to St. Paul, where he died in 1909. He was laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery, St. Paul.

McBrayer’s ownership of the Forest Lake property lasted four years until he met a tragic death in May of 1870.

He was a passenger on the Mississippi River steamboat War Eagle that was making its way from St. Paul to Galena, Illinois, when the ship caught fire and burned. The War Eagle, which was used during the Civil War to ferry federal troops, had docked for the night on May 15, 1870, near the Milwaukee Road Railroad Depot in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

A cargo inspection found a leaking barrel of kerosene. Attempts to stop the leak ended badly when a lantern broke and the kerosene ignited. The fire spread quickly through the ship.

McBrayer was one of about a dozen passengers and crewmembers who perished. Published reports of the fire indicate that McBrayer, who was sleeping in a stateroom on the vessel, either died in the blaze or managed to jump overboard and drowned. His body was found in the river four days later. His remains were laid to rest in Richmond Cemetery in Richmond, Kentucky. He was a native of Kentucky.

The ship fire was one of the worst in river history. The railroad depot, several warehouses and grain elevators were all lost to the rapidly spreading fire.

The McBrayer Estate and family held title to the land in Forest Lake for another 23 years. Florence Daninger, the mother of Pat Daninger, says it is still uncertain how the land was used in the next two decades plus.

In 1893, Stephen and Mary Pollreis acquired the property. A son, Peter Pollreis, took over the farm later in the year. In 1901, Frank and Mary (Pollreis) Daninger, Peter’s sister, joined the family farm in Forest Lake.

The ownership stayed in the family in 1943, when Mike Daninger, a son of Frank and Mary, purchased the farm. It was on the farm that Mike and Florence Daninger raised their six children.