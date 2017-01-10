Wyoming Library to offer winter reading bingo program

Youths and adults who enjoy both reading and playing bingo for prizes won’t want to miss what’s coming up at Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library.

The 2017 Winter Reading Program runs Jan. 3 through Feb. 13 and features reading bingo games for kids, tweens, and teens, and adults. To play, pick up the bingo sheet that corresponds with the participant’s age group. Participants can read a book, listen to a book, or have someone read a book to them.

As books are completed, mark the squares off on the reading bingo sheet. A single book can be used for multiple squares. Read more books until you get a bingo, vertically, horizontally or diagonally. Then, turn in your bingo sheet at the library and have your name entered in the prize drawings. Grab another card and fill in as many as you can by Feb. 13.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Giese Memorial Library. For prize information, visit the library at 26855 Forest Blvd., or call 651-462-9001 and ask for the Wyoming branch.