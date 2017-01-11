FL grad fatally injured in snowmobile accident

Submitted photo

Hunter Houle in action. Forest Lake 18-year-old Houle died last week after a snowmobile accident

The Forest Lake community lost one of its own on Jan. 6 when 18-year-old Hunter Houle died due to injuries suffered while preparing for a snowmobile race on Pine Lake near Gonvick, Minnesota.

“He was a fun-loving kid with a heart of gold who was always happy,” sister Jenna (Houle) Peterson said. “He was also an awesome uncle to all his nieces and nephews.”

Houle’s girlfriend of four years, Amber Cron, said that the two had a life planned together including a wedding and had even talked about the names of their future children.

“There was never a time when he didn’t show me how much he loved me,” she said. “He was the most caring person I have ever known.”

She also said that the relationships he had with his family and friends were extremely important to him. Houle

“He held his family very close and that bond meant a lot to him,” she said. “When he made friends, he kept them very close and cherished them and kept them for a very long time. Its hard to put into words how much love he had for his friends and family.”

The accident, according to Peterson, occurred during a practice run for an upcoming cross-country snowmobile race. A fellow competitor riding ahead of Houle looked back to see a large puff of snow and turned around to see if all was well. Houle was found at the scene of a crash. He was seriously injured and unresponsive, but was breathing on his own at that time. Medical assistance was called to the scene, and as Houle was loaded into a helicopter to be airlifted to North Memorial, he ceased breathing on his own. He was declared dead at the hospital.

“He had a drive for life like no one you would ever meet,” Peterson said. “His motto was to go fast and ride hard, and that is just what he did. If he could have been on his snowmobile 24/7 year-round, he would have been. Snowmobiling was his life.”

Houle is the son of Steve and Charlene Houle. In the 1980s and 1990s, Steve Houle was a highly successful snowmobile racer, winning several championships in multiple racing organizations. He was inducted into the Snowmobile Hall of Fame in St. Germain, Wisconsin, last year.

“Hunter had two goals in life,” Peterson said. “One was to become a racer and the other was to become a doctor. He had already accomplished the racing dream and he was in school to become an athletic trainer, so that really said a lot about how driven of a kid he was.”

Hunter Houle’s funeral was 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail, Forest Lake.

“Hunter was loved by so many, and it’s just so hard because right now this tragedy is unexplainable,” Peterson said. “The family is broken. Hunter will never ever be forgotten.”

“The huge hole he left in my heart will be filled with the memories we made,” Cron said. “He would always say to me, it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”