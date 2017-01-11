Wyoming council appoints fifth member

The Wyoming Council Chambers was packed Jan. 3. By the time the meeting began, there was standing room only. After the Pledge of Allegiance, City Clerk Robb Linwood swore in Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager and Councilman Joe Zerwas, who won their re-election campaigns, and new Mayor Lisa Iverson. The election of Iverson to the mayor left her council seat open. At the start of the meeting, there were only four council members.

After completing the various business for the first meeting of the year, including setting meeting dates, appointing commission seats and other decisions, the council needed to appoint its fifth member.

“We owe it to residents to fill it quickly,” Councilwoman Claire Luger said. “I would advocate to appoint who came in third. That was the people’s vote.”

Zerwas concurred.

Yeager agreed that a new member should be appointed immediately but disagreed that it should be the third-place council candidate, former Councilman Roger Elmore. Iverson said that she would also like to appoint someone right away but that she had a person in mind.

After discussion, Luger made a motion to appoint Elmore. Luger and Zerwas voted in favor, and Yeager and Iverson voted against. The motion did not pass.

Zerwas then made a motion to advertise the opening to residents. Luger seconded, but Iverson and Yeager opposed the vote.

Yeager then mentioned Donald Waller, saying that he had also served the community for many years and had varied experiences that would be a benefit to the community.

Yeager and Iverson for voted for Waller; Luger and Zerwas voted against. Iverson called for further motions. When no further motions came to the floor, Iverson appointed Waller to the vacant seat, as is allowed under state statute in case a council cannot agree. Waller was sworn in at the meeting and took his place at the council table.

At the close of the meeting, Iverson told the gathered community members that the format of the council meetings would change. She said there would be a sign-up sheet at the back of the room for residents to speak about any topic on the agenda.

Road project

The council chambers were also bustling during the council’s Dec. 20, 2016, meeting, the last meeting with Mayor Eric Peterson on the council. City Engineer Mark Erichson gave a presentation highlighting some of the options of an upcoming road project which focuses on Goodview Avenue and 250th Street. Many of the residents who attended the meeting live on Goodview Avenue.

Two options for the project include keeping the roadway at 24 feet wide and simply resurfacing it or widening the road to 32 feet (the roadway width would stay the same but would add shoulders). It would also include a complete road reconstruction, including underlayment, and address some of the drainage issues the road currently faces. While a higher cost, this reconstruction is expected to last the roads 40 years or more. It would also qualify for Municipal State Aid funds.

The purpose of the meeting was for the council to help Erichson decide which direction to go as he begins making final plans. After some brief discussion among council members, the floor was opened for a community discussion.

Allison Severson, a resident of Goodview, had contacted as many area residents as she could. She said that 17 people wanted Option 1, with 14 preferring Option 2, and five wanted no change. Severson said that there will be a total of 52 households being assessed.

Robert Reeder said that the number of cars that drive on the road is closer to 2,000 a day, and he wondered if there was any way to spread out the assessments to a larger area.

“So many people on the north side use it as an expressway to get on the freeway,” he said. “I moved in February. I like the country feel, but I feel like a city-type road with sidewalks devalues my property. It seems like an inequality to me.”

“When people who live on the road are being assessed 20 percent, the rest of the city is paying the 80 percent,” Peterson pointed out. “But because the road is busy, it is eligible for state aid.”

The consensus of the attendees was that most people do not want the road widened. Some were concerned that a wider road would result in a proverbial “race track,” with non-neighborhood drivers seeing it as a license to speed.

Erichson said that any traffic controls would have to be approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

“We will work with MnDOT as much as we can to try and keep speeds down,” he said. “We have not gone into the final design stages, but we wanted to bring some preliminary ideas. … We will meet with all property owners before the final design (is approved).”

After nearly two hours of discussion, the council members closed the open forum and shared their thoughts.

“I would like to go with (Option) 2,” Yeager said. “I would like to see drainage issues addressed.”

She added that she often walks in the morning, and Goodview Avenue is always an issue.

“I grew up on that road; I prefer 1,” Luger said. “Option 2 does not address the safety of the road sufficiently enough. If you widen it, people will fly down the road; it will come at a bigger price for the people that live on that road.”

Iverson and Peterson thought that Option 2 was the best idea, while Zerwas was in favor of Option 1. The council voted 3-2 in favor of Option 2, but the vote needed to be at least a four-fifths majority for it to succeed.

No one seemed clear as to how to proceed. One resident asked, “What are our options? Not getting the road fixed and it staying bumpy and broken?”

After another half hour of discussion, Luger asked, “So our options are to pass it or it won’t be done?”

City Attorney Mike Vierling said that the council will have two more opportunities to vote against the plan. If they do not like the final design, they can still vote against it.

“What if we add in language to explore public safety options, remove verbiage for optional improvements, make it a total reconstruction and contingent on receiving MSA funds?” Yeager suggested. “We can direct staff to look into further safety improvements.”

“Proactive improvements,” Luger said, adding her thought that focusing solely on patrolling was too reactive.

With these changes to the resolution, it was passed unanimously.

In other city news, Wyoming approved its 2017 levy at approximately $4.25 million.