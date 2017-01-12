Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – LINWOOD TOWNSHIP

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Sealed bids for the 2017 Street Maintenance Project will be received by Linwood Township, Minnesota at the office of the Town Clerk until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

Principal components of the project include the following:

Clearing and Grubbing 20 TREES

Common Excavation 1,900 CY

Aggregate Base 1,950 TON

Aggregate Shouldering 230 TON

Bituminous Pavement 1,600 TON

RC Pipe Culverts 48 LF

Concrete Curb and Gutter 500 LF

Seeding 1.0 ACRES

Signs 120 SF

Striping 8,000 LF

The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

Linwood Township Hakanson Anderson

22817 Typo Creek Drive NE 3601 Thurston Avenue

Stacy, MN 55079 Anoka, MN 55303

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office of: Hakanson Anderson, located at 3601 Thurston Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303 for a non-refundable purchase price of $75 per set.

Alternatively, digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.haa-inc.com under the Projects/QuestCDN link for $20.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDocTM Number 4789347 on the Search Projects page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors that purchase paper or digital copies of the Bidding Documents by one of the methods specified above.

Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check, cash deposit, or bid bond, made payable to Linwood Township, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid.

Linwood Township reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the Township.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 12, 19, 2017

641999

http://forestlaketimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/01/641999-1.pdf