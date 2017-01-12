Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SCHOOL DISTRICT 831 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Forest Lake Area Schools 7th & 8th Grade Building Additions and Remodeling. LOCATION OF WORK: Forest Lake 7th & 8th Grade Building (Currently Century Junior High), 21395 Goodview Avenue North, Forest Lake, MN 55025. OWNER: Forest Lake Area School District ISD 831, 6100 North 210th Street, Forest Lake, MN 55025, (651) 982-8100.

CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: ICS Consulting, Inc., 3890 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, Suite 180, Blaine, MN 55449, (763) 354-2670, Contact: Andy Faulkner ([email protected] ). ARCHITECT & STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: DLR Group, 520 Nicollet Mall, Suite 200, Minneapolis, MN 55402, (612) 977-3500. CIVIL ENGINEER: Larson Engineering, Inc., 3524 Labore Road, White Bear Lake, MN 55110, (651) 481-9120. MECHANICAL ENGINEER: Martin Pevzner Engineering,8030 Old Cedar Ave S, Suite 200, Bloomington, MN 55425, (952) 854-1876.ELECTRICAL ENGINEER: Wunderlich-Malec, 6101 Blue Circle Drive , Eden Prairie, MN 55343, (952) 933-3222. ROOFING CONSULTANT: The Adkins Association, Inc., 901 Jefferson Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102, (651) 224-1358.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project consists of multiple work scopes for all of the work necessary for the construction of a 18,400 SF Classroom Addition and a 12,795 SF Gymnasium Addition as well as renovations to select areas in the existing building and all associated site work such as parking lot additions, underground utilities and grading. The Gymnasium Addition is precast construction, and the classroom addition is structural steel with metal studs.

BID DATE AND LOCATION: Sealed bids will be received at Forest Lake District Office, 6100 North 210th Street, Forest Lake, MN 55025, then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received and stamped-in prior to 2 PM local time on February 9th, 2017.

EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: Bidders may view drawings and specifications for the project at the office of the Construction Manager.

For Electronic access to the bidding documents, please contact the Construction Manager at (763) 354-2670. The Construction Manager can also provide locations of Builders Exchanges holding plans for contractors to access. Bidders are responsible for any and all costs associated with the production of plans and specifications for their use.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: Each bidder must comply with the following requirements to reassure acknowledgment recognition of their bids:

Bids must be accompanied by bid security in form of certified check, cashiers check, or bid bond in amount of 5% of base bid submitted, made payable to owner, as guarantee that bidder will, if awarded, enter into contract in accordance with contract documents and submitted bid.

Submit bid in duplicate on the prescribed form, which is furnished with the specification, with full name and address of the bidder.

Completely fill in all blank spaces on the Bid Form, in ink or typewriter, in both words and figures.

Sign in longhand, executed by a principal duly authorized to enter into an agreement. If a bidder is a co-partnership, then signatures on the bid shall be by an authorized member of the firm, with names and addresses of each member of partnership.

Base bid and all alternate bids shall be stated both in writing and in figures. In all cases, written and numerical figures must agree; otherwise at Owners option, it shall be cause for rejection of bid. Complete form without alteration.

Submit alternate prices (bid) for either increasing or decreasing the cost as called for on bid form and Description of Alternates. Submit a bid for all alternates.

Owner may make such investigations as he deems necessary to determine the ability and responsibility of the bidder to perform the work, and any bidder shall furnish to Owner all such information and data for this purpose, as the Owner may request. Owner reserves the right to reject any bid if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the contract and to complete the Work contemplated therein. The competence and responsibility of bidder will be considered in making an award, including, but not limited to: (1) proof of financial responsibility, (2) quality of similar work, (3) amount of experience with similar projects, (4) facilities, personnel and equipment, (5) reputation for performance, and (6) ability to complete the work within specified time. Owner reserves the right to reject any Bid where there is reasonable doubt as to the qualifications of the bidder.

Owner reserves the right to (1) accept bidders Base Bid only, (2) accept any one or more of bidders Alternate Bids, in any order regardless of the order in which they were listed, (3) reject all Bids, (4) award contract based on his investigation of bidders, as well as acceptance of alternates, all of which Owner deems to be in his best interest, (5) waive informalities or minor irregularities in bids and waive minor irregularities or discrepancies in bidding procedure.

Upon award of Contract, Contractor shall provide AIA A312 Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of Contract Sum in accordance with General Conditions and Amendments to General Conditions.

BIDDING DOCUMENTS & SITE REVIEW: Each bidder (including subcontract bidder where appropriate) is required to visit the site and to fully inform himself and record his own investigations as to the extent of the Work, the extent of the work performed by other contractors under other construction packages, conditions under which the Work is to be performed, existing buildings and streets, conditions of the area, existing utilities and other features, type of soil, available facilities and difficulties that may be encountered in connection therewith, and other relevant items which will affect his bid or the Work.

Prior to submitting a bid, each bidder is required to examine all of the bidding requirements, all Contract Documents, all drawings and specifications for the Project (including those primarily for other Subcontracts), become thoroughly familiar with the scope of the Project and all factors and items of work which will affect his bid or the Work, whether shown or specified in documents primarily for Work of others or Work of this Contract.

No extras will be allowed the Contractor as a result of misunderstanding of the extent of scope of the Work as a result of his failure to study and record his own findings. Submission of a bid shall be proof that such examinations have been made and that bidder has recorded his own investigation and has become thoroughly familiar with all contract documents (including all addenda). The failure or omissions of any bidder to examine any form, instrument or document shall in no way relieve any bidder from any obligation in respect to his bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: A pre-bid conference will be held at 3:00 PM on January 26, 2017 at Century Junior High School, 21395 Goodview Avenue North, Forest Lake. Park on the North Side of the building and enter through Door 6. Meeting will be held in the Media Center. No extras will be allowed because of the bidders misinterpretation to the amount of work involved, bidders own error, negligence, or failure to examine the site.

START DATE: Work will begin after receipt of the signed contract from the Owner. The anticipated award date is February 16, 2017. Pre-construction and submittals work related to the project is to commence immediately after receipt of the signed contract. The onsite work will begin on the premises no later than March 6, 2017 with site grading and prep for the Fieldhouse Addition. More detailed schedule requirements are included in Section 01 32 10 Project Schedule Requirements.

SUBSTANTIAL AND COMPLETION DATE: Owner requires work on the additions and renovations to be substantially complete by August 7, 2018 with final completion by August 14, 2018. Interior renovation work to begin in June of 2018 with the same substantial completion and final completion dates. Bids shall reflect all costs necessary to meet this schedule requirement.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 12, 19, 2017

641304