Alpine teams open season at Wild Mountain

Winter’s late arrival delayed the start of the Alpine season, but the Rangers finally got their chance to test the slopes at the Wild Mountain Invite in Taylors Falls on Dec. 23. Competing against 12 other schools, each of which entered an A and B team, the Ranger boys placed fourth and 23rd, while the girls took ninth and 20th.

The boys field had 156 skiers. Senior Zac Oschenbauer (11th place) achieved the highest Ranger finish. The other scorers were eighth-grader Marcus Longsdorf (29th), sophomore Jack Callahan (34th) and sophomore Mitchell Longsdorf (47th). Zac Kenoyer and Michael Oschenbauer rounded out the first team roster.

Of 150 girls skiers, Ranger freshman Morgan Tomas finished 13th. Senior Elli Rodsjo placed 22nd. Junior Mariah Ulbricht and sophomore Kelli Bush contributed to the team score. Junior Bridget Beyon and sophomore Sam Howell also skied for the A team.

The girls skied short-handed in the absence of senior captain Sydney Norcross.

A low snow base and pervasive ice increased the difficulty of the Wild Mountain run for the competitors, as did a blowing “wintry mix” throughout the meet.

Freshman Morgan Tomas led the girls squad, placing 13th out of 150 skiers.

The skiers are scheduled to race every Tuesday for the next month. Competitions are held either at Afton Alps in Hastings or at Wild Mountain. The Rangers return to the Taylors Falls course on Jan. 24.