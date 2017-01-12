County – ANOKA COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE

The Anoka County Parks and Recreation Department hereby gives public notice of its intent to aerate four Anoka County lakes to prevent winterkill of game fish. The County intends to use mobile systems which may be used at any time. The aeration systems will cause areas of thin ice and open water that fluctuate greatly. The aeration systems are intended to be used on Centerville Lake, Coon Lake, Martin Lake, and Peltier Lake. If there are any questions concerning these aeration systems, please contact Glenn Fuchs, Anoka Countys Natural Resources specialist, at 763-767-2896.

WARNING!

STAY CLEAR OF DESIGNATED DANGER AREAS!

