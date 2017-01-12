Gymnasts enjoy a winning week

The Ranger girls brought home trophies, medals, and a pineapple from the Tropical Twist Invitational at Woodbury on Jan. 7. (Photo supplied)

Forest Lake gymnasts won a dual meet, an invitational and a handstand contest last week.

The Rangers returned from their winter break with a Suburban East Conference dual against Mounds View on Jan. 5. Urged on by sophomore Julie Godar’s 8.8 in the floor exercise and freshman Sydney Nenn’s 9.0 on vault, the Rangers easily outscored the Mustangs 135.1 to 129.675.

The Rangers improved on that victory with a fantastic showing at the Woodbury Tropical Twist Invitational on Jan. 7. The varsity team soared to its best score of the season so far, 138.15, to take first place over Woodbury, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton, Richfield, Park, Tartan and Columbia Heights. Rangers scored wins in three of the four events: Godar took first place in the uneven bars (8.6), Nenn won the balance beam (9.5), while sophomore Sophia Dodge won the vault (8.9). Nenn was the top gymnast overall, taking the all-around title with a combined score of 35.15.

The junior varsity team won that section of the meet with a 125.95 total.

At the end of the meet, the Rangers earned one last award to go with their numerous medals and trophies. Sophomore Taylor Ritchot lasted longest in a handstand contest – and, in alignment with the Tropical Twist theme, her prize was a pineapple.

The Rangers will try to extend their winning streak when they visit Roseville for a dual meet on Jan. 12.