Harold L. Fleck

Harold “Red” Lee Fleck, age 82, of Ham Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 9, 2017 peacefully at home.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his granddaughter, Brooke T. Brunner; parents, Mary and Fred Fleck; siblings, Orval, Richard, Sam, Pearl.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa of 48 years; children, Shannon (Steven) Brunner, Lynette Fleck, Daryl Fleck, Suzette (Edward) Benford, Dale (Kyrsten) Fleck; grandchildren, Devon, Blake, Bryce, Hanna, Brody, Reyna, Brenna, Tori; siblings, LaVera “Rusty” (Harry) Gadacz, Millie Carson, Lucy Jackson, Murl (Pat) Fleck, Lester Fleck, Lesley (Judy) Fleck; many other family and friends.

Red was born on April 30, 1934 at home on the farm in Hillman, Minnesota. The county recorded his birthday as May 7, 1934, the day his father went into town to share the good news. He grew up with a love of family, farming, fishing and hunting. You could also find him at home listening to a Twins game on the radio. He loved to tinker with small motors and scrap metal and would bike around collecting aluminum cans, donating the pop tops to the Ronald McDonald House. He was a good natured, quiet man with a fun-loving spirit and infectious smile. He teased whoever and whenever he could get away with it; always a twinkle in his eyes. He didn’t laugh out loud often, but you could hear a roar of laughter when watching “Grumpy Old Men,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” Dennis the Menace” and “Problem Child.” He moved to Ham Lake in 1974 with his wife and two daughters and continued his love of farming by having a small hobby farm of chickens, ducks, rabbits, turkeys, pheasants, and several veggie gardens. He was well loved by many for his kindness, thoughtfulness, loyalty and loving nature. He didn’t always say a lot (he couldn’t with our loud family), but his gentle nature showed it. He worked at several foundries over his life with the last one at Smith Foundry in Minneapolis. He was well respected for his work ethic, which he passed on to his children.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2017 at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday and 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

