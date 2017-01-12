More details emerge about officer dragging incident

With the Dec. 27 charging of the alleged driver in a Dec. 22 police chase, more details have been released about an incident that injured a Forest Lake Police officer and resulted in a van being hit by gunfire.

According to court records, Matthew Floyd Grey, 23, of Forest Lake, was charged with obstructing the legal process, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and fleeing in a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint revealed that police reportedly attempted to stop his vehicle after they recognized him and saw that he had active arrest warrants.

Records state that police spotted the van, owned by a relative of Grey’s, around 2:15 a.m. while a Forest Lake officer was assisting officers from Wyoming and Chisago County execute arrest warrants at the Lee Street trailer park in Forest Lake. Grey allegedly provided a false name when asked, but a Wyoming officer recognized him and knew that he had active warrants. When the Forest Lake officer told Grey he was under arrest, Grey allegedly refused to exit the van, and when the officer opened the van’s door, Grey put the van in drive and took off, tangling the officer between the door and the driver’s seat and dragging him alongside the van. When the van drove onto Lee Street, the officer feared that he would be slammed against a parked car, but the van hit something that knocked him loose onto the roadway. About that same time, records state, a Wyoming officer fired a gun at the van to try to stop it from continuing to drag the Forest Lake officer. Grey was allegedly apprehended after he reportedly drove into a dead end near the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and State Highway 97. No one was hurt by the gunshot, but the Forest Lake officer had abrasions and bruises to multiple body parts on his left side where he’d been dragged.

Drug dealer

A Forest Lake man is facing hefty charges after police allegedly found more than 3 pounds of methamphetamines in his vehicle.

According to court records, James Lee Johnson, 32, made his first appearance Dec. 15 on one count each of first-degree drug possession, possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime, and committing a crime while possessing a bulletproof vest. Johnson was arrested Nov. 19, 2016, on an outstanding warrant, and members of the Washington County Drug Task Force searched his vehicle, which had been located in the 100 block of Lee Street at the time of his arrest, a few days later. In the trunk of the car, detectives allegedly found a white box that contained three plastic zippered bags full of meth – just over 3 pounds worth overall. Next to the white box, detectives also allegedly found a gun case with a loaded Glock handgun inside and a bulletproof vest.

In the car’s back seat, Johnson’s criminal complaint states, detectives found a ledger that included information about drug payments, as well as several bags and vials of marijuana and multiple new flip phones.

Johnson has been convicted of multiple violent crimes, as well as for various drug charges He has also been charged in Ramsey County for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Stabbing

A man has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man while the two were at the Hitching Post Motel in Forest Lake.

According to court records, William Giron-Diaz, 31, of no permanent address, was found lying on a bed at the motel following a call around 12:40 a.m. Dec. 18 that someone had been stabbed in the neck at the location. The officer who located Giron-Diaz reportedly saw spots of blood and bloodied rags around the room and thought that Giron-Diaz may have been the victim of the stabbing. While the officer was looking into this possibility, another officer found the real victim in a vehicle in the parking lot. Giron-Diaz was detained, as police now believed he may have been the one doing the stabbing. Police allegedly found a knife with a 6-inch blade in Giron-Diaz’s motel room.

Giron-Diaz was interviewed by police, while the man found in the vehicle was taken to Regions Hospital after officers observed a stab wound in his neck. Giron-Diaz allegedly would not provide officers with his real name or date of birth, but when he was taken to Washington County Jail, he revealed his true identity and allegedly told officers that he could not remember much of the incident surrounding the stabbing, including whether or not he’d stabbed the other man at all. The other man, however, said the two men had been drinking alcohol and had started to argue about something that had happened to them earlier, allegedly prompting Giron-Diaz to stab him in the neck.

