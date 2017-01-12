Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 17, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Marion R. Shankland and Beverley Shankland AKA Beverley M. Shankland, husband and wife as joint tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Great Northern Financial Group, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1002614-9589678674-0

SERVICER: Selene Finance LP

LENDER: Great Northern Financial Group, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Washington County Minnesota, Registrar of Title, on November 6, 2007, as Document No. 1181218.

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NO: 49510

ASSIGNED TO: CitiMortgage, Inc. dated 03/21/2011, recorded on, 05/24/2011 as Document No. 1206656.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2012-7 dated 08/21/2012, recorded on, 09/11/2012 as Document No. 1215873.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, as trustee for Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2015-1 dated 02/12/2016, recorded on, 02/24/2016 as Document No. 1239104.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Eighteen (18), Block Three (3), Thompson`s Grove 6th Addition, Washington County, Minnesota.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6525 90th Street S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

PROPERTY I.D:

18.027.21.43.0124

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Three Hundred Seven Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-Nine and 99/100 ($307,479.99)

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

10:00 AM on March 6, 2017

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 6, 2017, or the next business day if September 6, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: January 6, 2017

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, as trustee for Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2015-1

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Pacific Plaza, 120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 13MN00040-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

