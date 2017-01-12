Nordic teams place second at Theodore Wirth

The boys and girls Nordic skiing teams both finished second behind Stillwater in a six-squad meet at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis on Jan. 9. Jenna Parent topped the 82-racer field, skiing 23:26 for 5 kilometers. Regan Duffy was second in 23:29. Chloe Foster (eighth, 25:00), Amelea Hauer (13th, 26:01) and Madi Anderson (15th, 26:31) also scored points. The Rangers finished with 466 points to beat Roseville, White Bear, PWER and Mounds View. Stillwater won with 480.

For the boys, Ryan Mead finished second of 84 in 20:02, missing out on the individual victory by one second. Spencer Kotys (fifth, 20:54), Andy Haines (ninth, 21:27), Beck Pope (25th, 24:08) and Drew Sampson (30th, 24:30) contributed to the Rangers’ 453-point finish, which trailed only Stillwater’s 477.