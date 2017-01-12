Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING ON THE

VACATION OF EASEMENTS

BY RESOLUTION

PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA

STATUTES 412.851 AND 462.358, SUBD. 7

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 412.851 and 462.358, Subd. 7, the Forest Lake City Council on its own motion will consider the vacation of plat dedicated drainage and utility easement areas encumbering single-family lots since the plat dedicated drainage and utility easement areas were inadvertently not vacated upon the 2006 vacation of part of Healy Avenue North pursuant to Resolution No. 8-28-06-03 which was recorded as Document No. 1170922. The public drainage and utility easement areas proposed to be vacated are legally described in Exhibit A, which is attached hereto and made a part hereof.

Exhibit A

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF

VACATED PUBLIC DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENT AREAS

That part of the platted 10 foot wide drainage and utility easement over, under and across Lot 1, Block 1, ROYAL GLEN, Washington County, Minnesota, adjoining that part of Healey Avenue North vacated by Document No. 1170922, lying easterly of the following described Line A and lying northerly of the following described Line B:

Line A described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Lot 1; thence North 84 degrees 54 minutes 11 seconds West, plat bearing along the south line of said Lot 1, a distance of 111.24 feet to the point of beginning of said Line A; thence North 05 Degrees 05 minutes 49 seconds East, 70.00 feet and there terminating.

Line B described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Lot 1; thence North 05 degrees 19 minutes 33 seconds East, plat bearing along the east line of said Lot 1, a distance of 5.00 feet to the point of beginning of said Line B; thence North 84 degrees 54 minutes 11 seconds West, 121.24 feet and said line there terminating.

AND,

That part of the platted 10 foot wide drainage and utility easements over, under and across Lot 2, Block 1, ROYAL GLEN, according to the recorded plat thereof, Washington County, Minnesota lying northeasterly of the following described line:

Commencing at the southwest corner of said Lot 2; thence South 89 degrees 50 minutes 55 seconds East, plat bearing, along the south line of said lot 2, a distance of 10.00 feet; thence North 00 degrees 12 minutes 26 seconds East, 210.75 feet; thence North 03 degrees 15 minutes 23 seconds East, 59.42 feet to the westerly projection of the most southerly line Lot 1 said Block 1 and said line there terminating.

2. Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Forest Lake shall hold a public hearing on the proposed vacation at 7:00 p.m. on the 23rd day of January 2017, at the City of Forest Lake City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota, 55025.

3. A copy of the proposed Resolution for the vacation of the above-described easements is attached hereto as Exhibit B PROPOSED RESOLUTION.

4. Those persons having an interest in said vacation are encouraged to attend this public hearing.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Deputy City Clerk of Forest Lake has executed this Notice of Public Hearing.

Exhibit B PROPOSED RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION NO. ____________

RESOLUTION PROVIDING FOR THE VACATION OF EASEMENTS

BY RESOLUTION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES 412.851 AND 462.358, SUBD. 7

WHEREAS, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 412.851 and 462.358, Subd. 7, the Forest Lake City Council on its own motion considered the vacation of plat dedicated drainage and utility easement areas encumbering single-family lots since the plat dedicated drainage and utility easement areas were inadvertently not vacated upon the 2006 vacation of part of Healy Avenue North pursuant to Resolution No. 8-28-06-03 which was recorded as Document No. 1170922. The public drainage and utility easement areas proposed to be vacated are legally described in Exhibit A, which is attached hereto and made a part hereof.

WHEREAS, notice of a public hearing on the proposed vacation was duly published and posted in accordance with applicable Minnesota Statutes and a public hearing was held on the proposed vacation on the 23rd day of January, 2017, at the City of Forest Lake City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota, 55025; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of Forest Lake then proceeded to hear all persons interested in the proposed vacation and all persons interested were afforded an opportunity to present their views and objections to the proposed vacation; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of Forest Lake has determined that the proposed vacation would be in the public interest.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF FOREST LAKE, MINNESOTA:

1. That the City of Forest Lake, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 412.851 and 462.358, Subd. 7, hereby vacates the public drainage and utility easement areas legally described in Exhibit A.

2. That this vacation has no adverse relationship to the Citys Comprehensive Plan and therefore the Forest Lake City Council has dispensed with the requirements of Minnesota Statutes 462.356, Subd. 2, that may require the Forest Lake Planning Commission to perform a Comprehensive Plan compliance review of said vacation that may constitute a disposal of real property pursuant to 462.356, Subd. 2.

Adopted by the City Council of Forest Lake this _____ day of __________, 201___.

CITY OF FOREST LAKE By: Ben Winnick Mayor

Attested:

By: Jolleen Chaika

Deputy City Clerk

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 12, 19, 2017

