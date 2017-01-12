Rangers swim in elite division at U of M

The Forest Lake boys swimming team was accepted into the elite Gold division for this year’s University of Minnesota Invitational, competing in a field that included the entirety of the top 10 from last year’s state championship meet. The Gold meet was the top flight of four, above Maroon, Bronze and Tiger, and is perhaps the deepest competition in the MSHSL swimming calendar outside of the state meet. The Rangers placed 11th out of 16 with 145 points.

Minnetonka took first with 660.5.

With 38 individual points, junior Ben Chatwin was the Rangers’ top point-scorer. Chatwin placed second in the 50 free (21.57) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (54.16). Senior distance ace Wyatt Thompson accounted for 28 points with his ninth-place finishes in the 200 (1:47.16) and 500 free (4:55.60). Senior Duncan Johnson scored 16 between the 100 free (ninth, 49.82) and 200 individual medley (19th, 2:05.14).

The 200 medley relay team (Johnson, Journey Roberge, Chatwin, Thompson) placed 11th in 1:43.00 to add 22 points to the Rangers’ total.

Roberge swam season-best times in the 50 free (23.89) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.17). Seventh-grader Brady Jarosz also scored two season-bests, in the 100 free (57.60) and 100 backstroke (1:09.65). Freshman diver Andrew Jensen placed 19th with a six-dive score of 170.30.

“The boys continue to swim and dive well, both in practice and in meets,” head coach Joe Mau said. “They are focusing on improving technique and trying new dives as they continue to forge ahead in their quest for a third straight Section 7AA title.”

The Rangers’ participation in the Gold division at the U came two days after they defended their unbeaten conference record in a barn burner against East Ridge. The Rangers won seven events to the Raptors’ five en route to scoring a 93-91 victory. Chatwin tried some different events but still emerged victorious in the 500 free (4:57.77) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.65), while also contributing to a team win in the 200 freestyle relay.

On Dec. 27, Chatwin and Thompson won events at the Grand Rapids Up North Invitational, the first Up North victories in program history. Thompson took the 50 free in 22.69, Chatwin the 100 free 47.03, which also set a new meet record.