Unions donated thousands to School Board winners

The Forest Lake Area High School under construction.

During the 2016 election season in Forest Lake, the heated – and ultimately very tight – races for mayor and Forest Lake City Council dominated most of the attention in town. Multiple candidates spent hundreds even or thousands of dollars, blanketing the city with signs, but another, less-followed local race also attracted a significant amount of cash, including thousands of dollars in donations from labor unions.

After the elections, the final campaign finance filings for the four Forest Lake Area School Board candidates who won seats on the board – Jeff Peterson and incumbents Julie Corcoran, Rob Rapheal and Gail Theisen – showed that each candidate accepted donations from a variety of labor unions related to the construction industry. In all, tracking donations of more than $100, The Forest Lake Times found that a combined total of $14,000 was donated to the four candidates from 12 unions or labor advocacy groups – including several unions that have received work as part of the districtwide, $143 million facilities construction project. In April, the incumbent board members were part of a unanimous vote to approve a project labor agreement for the facilities project, giving construction unions bargaining rights to set wage and benefit levels for all employees working on the project and arguably making it harder for non-union contractors to make competitive bids.

The donation amounts varied by union, and not all of the unions donated to each candidate, leaving the quartet with different individual contribution amounts. Corcoran’s campaign received the least amount of donations with $2,600, while Theisen received $3,250 and Rapheal received the most with $4,350. Peterson’s campaign received $3,800, but his final finance report shows that after the election, he returned a $600 donation made to him by the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, the union to which he belongs. By contrast, the two candidates who failed to win seats, Julie LaFleur and Jeremiah Boe, each received less than $750 in contributions overall.

Of the unions, the four that donated the most money were the NCSRCC, Minnesota State Interior Systems Local 68, Carpenters Local 322 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 110. Carpenters 322 donated $600 each to Peterson and Theisen and $550 each to Corcoran and Rapheal; the other three groups donated $600 to each of the four candidates. Carpenters 322 and Interior Systems 68 are both affiliated with the NCSRCC; attempts to reach a spokesperson at NCSRCC were not returned.

Union process

In addition to the NCSRCC, The Times also contacted representatives of the IBEW 110 and the Laborer’s District Council of Minnesota and North Dakota, a group that donated $600 each to Theisen and Rapheal and which listed all four as labor-endorsed candidates on its website, one of 14 school-related elections across the state in which it listed endorsements.

IBEW political coordinator Brian Winkelaar said his union donates money to political causes across many different levels of government, adding that the group considers more than just whether or not candidates are pro-union labor.

“(School boards) have policies that do affect working class families, and that’s kind of what we focus on is working class families and our issues,” he said.

Winkelaar pointed out that a large percentage of the union’s membership lives in the Forest Lake Area School District. He said that IBEW chapters want their members’ children to attend good, well-funded schools with good facilities, adding that candidates’ positions on key school policies can result in an endorsement just as well as support for pro-union policies on a building project.

“We support good buildings and building good communities,” he said. “If we can help the school district out in any way, that’s what we’ll do.”

Both Winkelaar and Laborer’s District Council of Minnesota and North Dakota political coordinator Russell Hess said that in the case of the Forest Lake Area School Board candidates, they believed their unions based their support on the interviews and subsequent support of the candidates by the St. Paul Building and Construction Trade Council, which conducts a number of interviews with political candidates involved in races across the state and various political levels. Attempts by The Times to reach a spokesperson for the council were not returned.

“They (the Trade Council) send everyone a questionnaire of questions that are relevant to school board candidates, then invite all of the candidates who are screening to an interview,” Hess said of the council’s usual process, noting that representatives from several unions sit in on the interviews to gain insight on the candidates. Like Winkelaar, he said his group considers a variety of factors when making endorsements, but he added that the possibility of a school building project is definitely a factor, especially when the district is home to many members who could potentially work on the project.

“The likelihood of building projects is one criteria,” he said. “We’re also pretty active in the area of trades education, that sort of thing.”

Hess also noted that school districts engage in more construction work than the public might realize – besides the facilities project, the School Board also approved bid awards last year on a parking lot at the Forest Lake Sports Center and work on a high school walk-in clinic – and that it’s important to his group that board members with a pro-union, pro-employee mindset are serving the public all the time, not just when it comes to a big construction job. While he said the Laborers District supports measures like the district’s project labor agreement, Hess dismissed concerns over quid pro quo with the donations and endorsements. He added that some candidates who don’t participate in the process might be surprised with the results if they did; for example, he noted that his group endorsed Republican Dave Senjem during the state senator’s career.

“We’ve been involved with Forest Lake School Board races for years,” he said. “This isn’t the first time the labor union has made endorsements. To be honest, I’m not even sure if it’s the first time we’ve made contributions there.”

However, union contributions in recent local school board elections before 2016 appear to be much smaller than last year’s numbers, if they even existed at all. Though union groups donated a significant amount of money to Vote Yes groups during previous school bond referendum campaigns – The Times found $12,500 of donations from union or labor groups during the 2014 campaign and $3,850 during the 2015 campaign – those contributions were absent or considerably lessened in the 2014 and 2011 School Board elections. According to school district campaign finance records from those years, in 2014, none of the four candidates received contributions exceeding $750 overall, and in 2011, those contributions weren’t much larger. Then, Theisen, who was running for the first time, recorded total contributions of $1,245, and Rapheal recorded $1,230; neither of them reported receiving donations from any union or labor group that exceeded $100. It was not clear from her finance documents how much money Corcoran’s campaign received in 2011, but she only reported spending about $350. Losing candidate John Beckstrom did not receive more than $750 in donations, and the campaign finance reports of the other three candidates in that election (John Freed, Connie Sutherland and Dan Kieger) could not be located at the district office.

Local experience

Each of the candidates had a slightly different experience when it came to receiving or soliciting the donations. Some recalled going through the St. Paul Building and Construction Trade Council interview process, while others said their experience was a little more decentralized. Peterson said his own union supported him after he announced his candidacy, and he answered questions from other unions about his positions as well as about the other candidates.

“The other local unions would ask me if these are labor candidates and people (they) would typically endorse,” he said.

Theisen said her campaign in 2011 was largely self-funded. She believed the donations were a reflection of her hard work on the School Board since her election, adding that she had made many networking connections with groups around the Twin Cities that could see the efforts she’d made to keep the district on the right track.

“It felt like people had been paying attention and were in essence rewarding me for the good work I’d done,” she said.

Corcoran said she’d also not done very much fundraising in the past and was approached by unions interested in learning more about her governing philosophy.

“I’ve never really been actively out there getting money,” she said. “I’ve never really spent that much because for me it’s about being out in the district and helping the schools.”

She and Rapheal, the latter of whom is a former state House candidate in addition to his school board career, said that though they thought the PLA was a factor in the new influx of union donations into the election, they believed that their own position on labor unions was still firm: It’s a matter of respecting unions and including them as an option when it comes to making a big decision, not simply voting in lockstep with union desires.

“You can get school board candidates who are anti-unions,” Rapheal said, adding that being the recipient of a union donation isn’t an indication that a candidate will vote for policies that will profit labor groups. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, we’ll give you a bunch of money,’ but it’s just an understanding that you’re not anti-union.”

“I don’t see it as different as any other group that endorses or donates,” Peterson said of union donations. “The Lakes Area Business Association makes endorsements. I don’t see that making the paper.”

Perceived benefits?

While the LABA hasn’t given donations in recent school board elections, one of its leaders, Columbus businessman John Freed, is the treasurer and one of the supervisors of Taxpayers For Accountability, a local political group that has supported local school board and city council candidates in prior elections. The group has also campaigned against some of the district’s facilities bond questions, but its monetary output has been comparatively small. According to campaign finance records, the group spent slightly more than $100 in the 2011 School Board election (the year Freed ran for a board seat), about $1,900 during the run-up to the 2014 facilities bond vote, and about $1,650 before the 2015 bond vote. The group’s finance filings were generally free of declared donations over $100 in elections checked by The Times; Freed said that most of the group’s money comes from small personal donations.

Freed said that while TFA supported LaFleur and Boe in the 2016 School Board election, it didn’t really spend any money on the election itself. Boe chose not to accept campaign donations, while LaFleur reused old campaign signs from a previous election. Most of TFA’s resources were devoted to the council race, where the group spent about $2,450.

As a business and property owner in Forest Lake and the district at large, Freed acknowledged that he and many of the people who donate to TFA do so because the candidates or bond issues may affect their bottom line. The difference between those donations and what he believes the union donations connote, he said, is the appearance of specific gains to be made.

“I think it’s one thing for people to donate money to get certain candidates elected as long as there is no direct return on it. As individuals, that’s hardly ever a problem,” he said. “If you’ve got a contributor that’s going to directly benefit from a bond issue, yeah, it seems to me that that’s a conflict of interest.”

A number of the unions that donated money to candidates in the School Board election have gotten work as a result of the facilities project. The Times collected bid information from the minutes of all of the board meetings in 2016 and found 29 contractors that were awarded bids that appeared to be related to the facilities project that totaled over $100,000 (The Times requested an official list of the bids from school staff but was told such a list was unavailable). Nineteen of the contractors responded to queries about which labor unions they had worked with or would be working with on the project. In all, contractors listed eight of the 12 labor groups that had donated money as working on the project (two of the groups not mentioned are pro-labor groups but not individual labor unions). The union most frequently mentioned was the Laborer’s International Union of North America Local 563, which was doing work for eight of the contacted contractors and which donated $600 to Peterson; however, multiple larger donors were also mentioned, including the NCSRCC (three contractors), Carpenters 322 (three contractors) and the IBEW 110 (two contractors). After Laborer’s 563, the union with the next most mentions by contractors was the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, which four contractors were working with. The IUOE donated $250 each to Corcoran, Rapheal and Theisen.

Freed said the accepting of donations after the PLA was passed suggest to him an ongoing pattern of School Board members being beholden to unions, be they for construction workers or teachers.

“I’ve never felt that the School Board has ever felt inclined to bargain hard with the unions,” he said. “They (the unions) seem to call a lot of the shots.”

Candidate perspectives

Despite Freed’s remarks, the two candidates supported by TFA didn’t take much issue with the donations, though they both speculated that the bigger war chests allowed for a greater message saturation for the winners. Both of them were contacted by the Trade Council, and LaFleur screened for the group. She said her husband is a union member and noted that she had received some union money during a previous election year when she ran for district judge.

“I interviewed horribly,” LaFleur said, assessing her performance with the Trade Council. “I think I answered some questions poorly.”

Though Boe did not make a judgment on the candidates who sought money, he said he’d made a decision to forgo donations in order to free himself from the appearance of influence.

“If I didn’t have any money given to me by any groups, I wouldn’t have to answer to anyone,” he said.

Though Corcoran said much of the union support was due to the PLA, she added that her support of the measure at the time was due to a desire for fair wages on the project – especially because she knew district residents would be performing the work.

“I just want people to get good wages, and I want people to have a good living,” she said, noting that several district laborers told her a PLA was important to them. She added that since most district employees are part of one union or another, School Board members need to be respectful of labor groups and the people who are part of them.

“Just because I’m endorsed by someone doesn’t mean I’m going to make (a certain) decision at the time,” she said. “I look at all sides of an issue.”

Theisen said she wasn’t cognizant of the breakdowns of who was getting money, adding that she was more focused on getting her message of community connection to the public. As a frequent face at local events, Theisen said, she lends her ear to community groups, parents and other interested parties and uses their feedback to help make the district better.

“People do recognize that hard work,” she said. “They know I’m committed and passionate, and I think the people who supported me financially felt that way, too.”

Theisen and Rapheal both mentioned that the cost of campaigning seems to be on the rise. While he was comfortable with the donations, Rapheal acknowledged that they can create image problems for candidates.

“It’s not just the school board. It’s every political race,” he said. “It’s part of the calculation when you accept the money and it’s just something you have to live with because of the way the political process is.”

He said he never makes promises about upcoming votes when soliciting dollars, but he knows that won’t stop speculation in a world where even local politicians’ moves are closely scrutinized.

“Whenever you’re accepting money from anybody, there’s always the worry that you’ll be too beholden to them,” he said. “I guess what I would say is my job on the School Board is to make sure that the kids get a great education, and if something is for that, I support it, and if it doesn’t, I’m against it, and I’m not going to subvert that to reward some campaign donation. … It’s a tough sell, but it’s a sell that every politician has to make.”