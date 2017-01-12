Wrestlers pull double duty, place first and third in back-to-back tournaments

The Ranger wrestling team fought through two tournaments in the space of 24 hours, emerging victorious at the eight-team Minnetonka Invitational on Jan. 6 (241 points) and in third place the next day in the 13-team Tom Keating Memorial at Foley (138.5).

The top Ranger performer during the double-shift was 160-pounder Tanner Wiese. The junior rolled through all competitors in both meets, earning a pair of gold medals. He took the Tonka title with a final round major (15-4) over Ryan Grant from Andover, then secured the championship at Foley 4-2 in overtime against Brett Kirchner of St. Cloud Apollo.

Wiese was the only Ranger winner at Foley. Three Rangers took second in their weight classes: eighth-grader Derrick Cardinal (106), freshman Troy Pleski (132) and sophomore Mathias Waskey (145). Junior Max Amann (113) earned a third-place finish. Eighth-grader Tyler Raway (120) finished fourth.

In addition to Wiese, winners at Minnetonka included Cardinal, Pleski, Waskey, freshman Grant Yearling (138) and senior Hunter Nolan (182). Amman, Raway, and senior Nathan Original (220) picked up second-place points. Eighth-grader Logan Collins (152) and freshman Pedro Castillo (195) placed third. Freshman Logan Swanson (170) placed fourth.

The Rangers resume their dual meet circuit on Jan. 12 at Stillwater.