Dayton hosts pizza party for Project SEARCH interns



Gov. Mark Dayton hosted a pizza party luncheon at the Governor’s residence for the state’s Project SEARCH interns on Nov. 30. The luncheon served as both a time to connect and recognize the hard work the interns have been doing in order to become fully integrated in the competitive employment market.

Project SEARCH is a partnership between business, education, vocational rehabilitation, a community rehabilitation partner, a local developmental disability organization and families. The goal is to provide on-site internship experiences and marketable skill acquisition for young adults with disabilities leading to competitive employment.

An international program that began in Cincinnati, OH and has spread across the country, Project SEARCH currently holds seven sites within the state of Minnesota. Forest Lake Area Schools has been a part of Project SEARCH programs since 2009 and has been the district hosting the Project SEARCH Fairview Lakes Medical Center of Wyoming site since January 2014.

Forest Lake Area Schools’ Director of Special Education Kelly Lessman sits on the state Project SEARCH leadership committee. The state wanted to start a Project SEARCH site in St. Paul at the State Capitol. The State Project SEARCH Leadership team approached FLAS to see if the district would be willing to be the school host district for the program, in addition to Project SEARCH – Fairview.

“We have a very successful program at Fairview Lakes and the state leadership team said they needed a school district to help represent the program,” Lessman said in a press release. “I went to our Superintendent, Linda Madsen, and she said ‘It’s good for kids. Go!’”

The key to becoming a host site for the program, however, required a quick turn-around rate, and FLAS needed to be up and running without a hitch.

Currently, Fairview Lakes holds six interns, and the state holds seven.

“The interns come from a variety of school districts, and it’s a competitive application process to be involved in the program,” Secondary Special Education Coordinator Chad Erichsrud said in a press release. “It’s not just students from Forest Lake Area Schools.”

Interns participating in the program are usually in their last year of education and are in the 20- to 21-year-old range.

“They participate in the classroom for the first hour of their day and then they go out into the business, Fairview, or within the grounds of the state capitol and are placed in an internship,” Lessman said. “The internship consists of three rotations throughout the school year and one work-based learning teacher and one job coach are present at various locations to help support the students.”

In an effort to increase the employment of employees with disabilities in the State of Minnesota, Gov. Dayton issued an executive order in 2014 declaring that state agencies need to increase this employment to at least 7 percent by 2018.

“Governor Dayton is really passionate about increasing this number and even stated at the end of the press release that he needed to invite these interns over to the Governor’s residence for lunch one day,” Erichsrud said. “That’s how the whole pizza party luncheon came about.”

Lesa Genovese, Project SEARCH Instructor for the State of Minnesota Program, was able to schedule the luncheon with Dayton, seven interns, a job coach, Lessman and Madsen. The interns were able to get photos taken of themselves with Dayton and even share their favorite parts of the day.

“The important thing to remember is that this is a huge partnership,” Erichsrud said. “All these people are working together to support these students with disabilities for integrated competitive employment and it is great to see.”