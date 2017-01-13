Grant funding available for therapy dogs



All of Fairview Health Services’ volunteers have big hearts, but some have four paws and a tail.

Canines and handlers volunteer to help patients across the Fairview system cope with stress, anxiety and illness. Now, a grant will help to pair more of these pups with patients at Fairview Lakes Medical Center and Fairview Northland Medical Center.

With this new grant, Fairview is actively recruiting dog visit teams. Fairview will pay training and testing fees for the first 24 volunteers to sign up. Information sessions are intended for dog owners and handlers, who should leave their pets at home.

“The patients are so appreciative of us being there,” Fairview Ridges Hospital volunteer Sheila Hittner said. “They start talking about the dogs they’ve had and the joy their pets brought them. They reminisce. I can’t believe how many people say thank you. I think they’re drawn to the dogs because they’re drawn to the desire to forget their pain and to have some comfort for a while.”

Two upcoming information sessions can help dog owners decide if the program is a good fit. The sessions will be held at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in conference Room B on Jan.17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and at Fairview Northland Medical Center on Jan.19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

All pet therapy dogs are certified through Therapy Dogs International and all handlers undergo Fairview volunteer training. Once both dog and handler are approved, they are cleared to start making rounds throughout the hospital—from the inpatient units and the cancer/infusion therapy clinic to the waiting areas and lobbies.

More information on this program can be found at fairview.org/volunteer.