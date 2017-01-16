baby-new-year

Submitted photo

The new year has already brought something great for Rebekah Leppanen and Michael Franco. The couple from Chisago City welcomed their first child, Elizabeth Laili Franco, on Jan. 3 at 11:22 a.m., the first to be delivered at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in 2017. Presenting a gift basket (containing a handmade quilt, baby items and a Target gift card) donated by the Fairview Lakes Volunteer Organization are board officers Jeanne Zaske (far left) and Linda Peterson.