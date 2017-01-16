baby-new-year

Community & People

The new year has already brought something great for Rebekah Leppanen and Michael Franco. The couple from Chisago City welcomed their first child, Elizabeth Laili Franco, on Jan. 3 at 11:22 a.m., the first to be delivered at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in 2017. Presenting a gift basket (containing a handmade quilt, baby items and a Target gift card) donated by the Fairview Lakes Volunteer Organization are board officers Jeanne Zaske (far left) and Linda Peterson.