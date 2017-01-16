Former mayor Daninger dies

Former Forest Lake mayor Ray Daninger, 81, died Monday, Jan. 16, The Forest Lake Times has learned. Daninger, a former Forest Lake township resident, was Forest Lake’s mayor for multiple terms during and after the transition period that merged the township with the city of Forest Lake. After his time as mayor ended, he remained active in the community and was a member of the city’s Economic Development Authority at the time of his death.

Daninger is survived by, among others, his wife Geri and three children. The Forest Lake Times will publish more information on Daninger’s funeral arrangements as it becomes available.