School board members help set legislative platform

Forest Lake school board members Julie Corcoran, Karen Morehead, and Gail Theisen participated in the Minnesota School Board Association’s Delegate Assembly on Dec. 3.

The MSBA Delegate Assembly is comprised of 142 public school board members, elected from across the state. The assembly debated and voted on legislative resolutions to help set MSBA’s legislative agenda for the 2017 legislative session. The MSBA is a leading advocate for public education, supports promotes and strengthens the work of public school boards.

Among the noteworthy resolutions, the Delegate Assembly urged the Minnesota legislature to consolidate all teacher licensure activities into one state entity, support policies that help and retain teachers, stabilize education funding by reducing the education cross subsidy by 25 percent, and create a new funding stream for Advanced Placement, College in the Schools and other college credit programs for high school students.