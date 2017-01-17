Raymond “Ray” J. Daninger

Raymond J. Daninger, age 81 of Forest Lake, died peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, January 16, 2017.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Geri; children, Scott (special friend, Kari), Denise (John) Becker, Dean (Kim); seven grandchildren, Kelcee (Jeff) Kociemba, Cole Daninger, Nicole Becker, Katy Becker, Luke Becker, Jake Daninger, Joli Daninger; one great-grandson, Jase Kociemba; sister, Diane (Gary) Zak; other family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 4-8 p.m., Friday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

Post navigation ECM Weather Click for Weather Today Tonight Upcoming Events There are no upcoming events at this time.