Simonson, Lee thanked for service

Submitted photo

In his last City Council meeting as Scandia’s mayor, Randall Simonson was presented Dec. 20 with an Oscar replica by Scandia Friends of Parks and Trails member Katie O’Connor as a thank you for a film Simonson made about the local butterfly garden.

Terry Traver

Scandia Reporter

After Randall Simonson’s three terms as mayor and Dan Lee’s four-year term as city councilman for Scandia, both will be moving on from city government in January. Simonson was narrowly defeated by Christine Maefsky in the November election, and Lee, who is retiring from the council, will be replaced by Steve Kronmiller, who won Lee’s council seat.

Both Simonson and Lee received recognition awards at the Dec. 20, 2016, City Council meeting to thank them for the work that they have done on behalf of the residents of Scandia during their tenures. City staff also held a reception for the two. Lee did not attend the meeting. Maefsky and Kronmiller will begin their new positions in January.

2017 budget and levy

The 2017 budget and final property tax levy resolution was adopted unanimously by the council and will not change in total from 2016. The levy amount will be approximately $2.26 million with a change in allocation of $50,000 to local road improvements, allowing City Engineer Ryan Goodman to get a head start on bids for road projects for 2018.

Sewer rate

The rates for the 201 sewer system use has not increased since 2012. The City Council adopted an ordinance to increase the base use charge for the 201 community sewage treatment system by 5 percent, effective Jan. 1.

Other news

At the Dec. 7 council work session, the council went into a closed session for the purposes of conducting an evaluation of the City Administrator Neil Soltis. It was decided that the administrator’s performance merited a raise.