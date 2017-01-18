Runaway found safe in Forest Lake

Kaitlyn Karapetsas, the Forest Lake 14-year-old who went missing from her home in November 2016, was found safe at a relative’s home in Forest Lake the morning of Jan. 16, according to the Forest Lake Police Department.

Karapetsas, who ran away from her home on Nov. 12, was tracked by law enforcement for several weeks by police before her digital trail ran cold, at which point police publicly announced that they were searching for her. Police Capt. Greg Weiss said the department appreciated the several tips called in by community members after the search for Karapetsas went public, noting that police located the teen after a relative she was with called to report her location.

“She was around the metro; she wasn’t always in Forest Lake,” Weiss explained.

While Karapetsas was missing, police believed that people she was with were helping her evade discovery. The department was assisted by the Washington County Sex Trafficking Task Force in its search, but at the time, Weiss said that the department was not aware if Karapetsas was or was not being trafficked. No arrests had been made nor charges filed by press time against any of the people believed to have assisted Karapetsas, but Weiss said that portion of the case is still active.

“That’s going to be an ongoing investigation right now, but there could be (charges),” he said.

Due to Karapetsas’s juvenile status, police did not release many details about their discovery of the teen other to note that she was safely located.