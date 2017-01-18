With reservations, council OKs Highway 8 bridge design

MnDOT graphic

The proposed U.S. Highway 8 bridge design will be a loop, as opposed to its current curved design.

Forest Lake council members got news both hoped for and frustrating Jan. 9, during their first meeting of year.

During a presentation on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Interstate Highway 35 resurfacing and bridge reconstruction project, the council was told that the current plan for the replacement of the State Highway 97 bridge between Forest Lake and Columbus has been changed, as hoped by leaders from both cities, to a rebuild into a four-lane bridge instead of its current two-lane design. However, members also expressed disappointment that MnDOT would not be fulfilling their request to install more access points on the U.S. Highway 8 bridge – and that the department would be pursuing an even less desirable option if the city chose not to cooperate.

Highway 97 bridge

Though the bulk of the presentation time related to the Highway 8 bridge, MnDOT Engineer Ryan Coddington noted that though MnDOT had originally budgeted to simply replace the existing 97 bridge over I-35 with its current, two-lane design, it ultimately acquiesced to requests by Forest Lake, Columbus and Anoka County to change the replacement to an expansion the bridge after Anoka County agreed to be responsible for coming up with the additional funds (the county hopes to get state funding to help defray the cost). The local government bodies have been pressuring MnDOT to expand the bridge for years due to its heavy use; the bridge is frequently congested in the morning and afternoon as people commute to and from work.

After the meeting, council members from Forest Lake and Columbus praised the decision to expand the bridge.

Columbus Councilman Mark Daly said his city was “ecstatic” about the plan to expand the bridge to four lanes, though he didn’t want to call the design a sure thing until all the funding is accounted for. He added that he was hopeful that the state Legislature would fund the project expansion this year after many lawmakers saw the need in 2016.

“Where we were at two years ago and where we are today, we’ve really come a long way,” he said.

Daly said that the traffic on the bridge, which currently can top 20,000 cars in a day, is projected to increase over time, further demonstrating the need for a larger bridge.

“I go drive through that thing every day … and it’s horrible,” he said.

“It’s an overdue expansion,” Forest Lake Councilwoman Mara Bain told The Times. She added that though the council might be frustrated with MnDOT’s responses to their queries about Highway 8 bridge access or getting I-35 exits installed at 11th Avenue, she felt it was good to see some local gains being added in the project.

“The progress that’s being made, though perhaps incremental in nature and not everything we wanted, is positive,” she said.

Forest Lake Councilman Michael Freer agreed that the project change will be a local asset.

“I think the expanded bridge will benefit the community of Columbus and the community of Forest Lake,” he said.

The bridge is planned to have a diverging diamond design, which temporarily routes drivers to the left side of the road while they are on the bridge. The design hasn’t garnered much resistance in Columbus or Anoka County, but Freer has been outspoken against the design choice, as he believes it is an unnecessary change that will confuse drivers who are used to traditional intersections.

“It’s a safety risk that we don’t need to take in our area, but the decision has been made, and I support the overall project,” he said, adding that if he will continue to advocate for a more traditional design should he see an opportunity to do so.

Highway 8 bridge

In December 2016, MnDOT presented a Highway 8 bridge design to the city and asked for municipal consent on the project. Legally, the city’s consent was required because to complete the design would require MnDOT to acquire more right of way. However, the council tabled its approval, hoping to further discuss the project and possibly gain concessions from MnDOT regarding project changes. Related to the bridge in particular, council members have been unhappy that the bridge design does not include a northbound exit onto I-35 or a southbound exit onto Highway 8 (learn more in The Times’ Dec. 15 story “Council signs off on budget, levy”).

Coddington began the discussion of the bridge by listing several public hearings, meetings and business gatherings MnDOT had attended in both Forest Lake and Columbus to talk about the project and garner public feedback. He went into more detail about the “regional model” tool that measures the expected use of a northbound exit onto I-35, explaining that it measures the convenience of the ramp to potential commuters by considering the proximity of the ramp to commuters compared to other routes (he acknowledged that since every driver will have their own preferences and that since the ramp doesn’t exist, “There’s a little guesswork in that.”). The regional tool predicts a much smaller number of commuters than the number that uses the southbound onto I-35 exit that the bridge has today.

Finally, he talked about the cost of the project should the additional exits be added, judging that a new eastbound bridge would need to be built to accommodate the southbound exit from I-35 (the current bridge is only westbound) and estimating that the total project increase would cost about $6 million to $7 million.

If the city denied its municipal consent on the bridge design, Coddington said, MnDOT would have two options. The first option is to appeal the denial, forcing arbitration with the city and a panel of judges.

“That’s a very lengthy process, and it would delay the project,” he said.

Since MnDOT does not want to go through the appeals process, Coddington explained, it would likely simply change the project so that municipal consent is not required. In the case of the Highway 8 bridge, that would mean rebuilding the bridge in its current footprint, as a southward curve – not the loop design that MnDOT had proposed for the rebuild. MnDOT in the past has said that the current curved design is not as safe for drivers as the loop would be, and rebuilding the bridge in its current footprint would close down the bridge for a longer period of time, further inconveniencing commuters. Coddington also noted that the loop design includes space for additional exits to be installed in the future as traffic demands it; such space is not included in the curve rebuild.

“It would be really hard to put in full access in the future,” he said.

Council members expressed frustration with the news, with Mayor Ben Winnick pointing out that the current exit restraints lead to commuters using Forest Lake city streets as thoroughfares to other destinations. He added that the additional exits would “really make that area more accessible commercially as well as to residents.”

Councilwoman Bain and Councilman Sam Husnik said that at least the loop design allows for the possibility of more exits at a later date, leading them to support municipal consent as a matter of pragmatism.

“At least it’s getting set up for that ramp in the future,” Husink said.

Freer agreed but expressed regret that the city was left with “no choice,” adding that MnDOT had ignored city input.

“If we don’t put in this project now and we put in the current bridge as it is, replace it that way, we don’t have flexibility in the future,” he said. “Basically, MnDOT didn’t really listen to us on 97, they didn’t listen to us about (putting in exits on) 11th (Avenue), they didn’t listen to us about the highway barriers – the sound barriers – (or) at Highway 8. The list just continues to grow.”

“I feel your frustration, Mike,” Winnick added.

The council voted 4-0 (Ed Eigner was absent) to give municipal consent. The overall I-35 project is expected to begin preliminary work this year, with most major construction work to begin in 2018.