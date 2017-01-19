Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE AMENDMENT TO CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota statutes, 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: The Knowledge Webb Healthcare

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:

807 North Shore Drive

Forest Lake, MN 55025

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Nested Businessing, LLC

807 North Shore Drive

Forest Lake, MN 55025

This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 727193500055

Originally filed on: January 14, 2014

Under the name:

Knowledge Web Healthcare

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: January 5, 2017

SIGNED BY: John Trusten

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 19, 26, 2017

642486