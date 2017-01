The City of Wyoming Economic Development Authority has a board position open for 2017. The EDA Meets on the 2nd Monday of each month at 5:30PM. To be eligible for the position you need to be a resident of Wyoming or work at a business in the city. Please email or mail letters of interest by Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 to City of Wyoming, P.O. Box 188, Wyoming, MN 55092 ATTN: City Administrator, Robb Linwood or [email protected]

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

January 19, 2017

