Forest Lake seeks proposal for sheriff’s office contract

On Jan. 18, the city of Forest Lake began the process of requesting a proposal from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to contract law enforcement in Forest Lake. The request does not mean that the city has initiated steps to discontinue the services of the Forest Lake Police Department, but the stated goal on the city’s website is to evaluate whether county law enforcement service in the city is a feasible alternative, and what kind of impact the change would have on the city’s budget.

According to a city press release, once a proposal is received from the sheriff’s office, the city would begin evaluating whether or not to make the change. The press release also states that the evaluation process would include opportunities for public engagement and residential feedback.

A proposal request letter sent by the city to Sheriff Bill Hutton states that city officials still hear positive feedback from residents about the law enforcement services the sheriff’s office provided to rural Forest Lake residents before the annexation of the township by the city, as well as positive feedback from other communities where the contract law enforcement services are still provided, like Hugo and Scandia. The letter, signed by Mayor Ben Winnick and City Administrator Aaron Parrish, stated that the city’s Personnel Committee was interested in “exploring alternative approaches” to local law enforcement and asked that a proposal from the county include an expected staffing profile and transition and implementation plans for a contract.

The initiation for the proposal request appears to have been made at the Jan. 18 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee is made up of Parrish, Assistant City Administrator Dan Undem and Councilmen Ed Eigner and Michael Freer. The Times is currently in the process of contacting council members about the proposal request.

More information will be added as it becomes available.